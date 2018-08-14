THURSDAY
AUG. 16
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS
Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB
Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB
The Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
TECH APPOINTMENTS
Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org. Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB
The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
Coverband Decades is the featured performer at this week’s free summer concert held at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Info, visitcalistoga.com/venue/calistoga-concerts-in-the-park.
FRIDAY
AUG. 17
GUIDED TREE WALK
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County host a guided tree walk at the Veterans Home of California Yountville, 260 California Blvd., from 9:30 a.m.-noon. Learn about local trees and enjoy Napa County’s natural beauty. Free admission. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB
The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES
Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI
Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SUMMER SPEAKEASY
Shelby, Texas performs from 6-9 p.m. during free the Summer Speakeasy music series at Tank Garage Winery, 1020 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga. Info, tankgaragewinery.com/Visit/Events.
COMEDY SHOW
Stand-up comedian Krista Fatka performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
SATURDAY
AUG. 18
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET
Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
BE KIND NAPA VALLEY
Be Kind Napa Valley is a kid-driven and kid-led event that brings people together to spread and celebrate kindness. Be Kind Napa Valley starts with a rally at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., at 9:30 a.m. The Be Kind Walk, which goes from the Community Center to the Napa Valley Museum, also in Yountville, begins at 10:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, bekindnapa.com.
GARDENING WORKSHOP
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts a gardening workshop about fall and winter vegetables at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
KNIT-IN
Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a knit-in from 10 a.m.-noon. See what others are working on, get advice from other knitters and learn new techniques. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
ADULT GUITAR WORKSHOP
Join Dan Willinger for free, small-group, beginner-focused guitar workshops at the Calistoga Library. Build your skills and knowledge, learn how to practice at home, and work on everything from chord shapes and simple songs to reading music notation and tablature. Adults meet third Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Limit of six students per workshop, so register in advance by calling the library at 942-4833.
STORYTIME
Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
REDS, WHITES AND BLUEGRASS
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts the outdoor concert Reds, Whites and Bluegrass from 5-7 p.m. Admission is $20. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
‘THE THIRD MURDER’
Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Japanese legal thriller "The Third Murder" at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
NINA STOREY
Singer-songwriter Nina Storey performs at Jessup Cellars Tasting Gallery, 6740 Washington St., Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. as part of its summer Art House Sessions music series. Admission is $35-$45. Info, jessupcellars.com.
KAHULANUI
Kahulanui, the Hawaiian Kings of Swing, performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9p.m. Tickets are $20-$39. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY
AUG. 19
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
LUCKY SHORTS FESTIVAL
Lucky Penny Productions presents its Lucky Shorts Festival from 2-4 p.m. at Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Suite 208, Napa. Eight short stories by local authors will be presented. Tickets are $15. Info, luckypennynapa.com.
GROOVALITY
Groovality with Paul Branin performs at Buster’s Southern BBQ, 1207 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga, as part of the Sunday Afternoon Blues & Jazz series from 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Info, busterssouthernbbq.com.
TUESDAY
AUG. 21
FAMILY STORY TIME
The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts story time for families at 10:30 a.m. Info, 942-4833.
ZUMBA & ZUMBINI
Calistoga Fit hosts Zumba and Zumbini in the park at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., at 6 p.m. This workout mixes low-intensity and high-intensity dance moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party. Suitable for all ages. This event is free to local residents; $10 for non-residents. Adults only. Info, calistogafitness.com/retreats.
CITY COUNCIL
The Calistoga City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 6 p.m. For this week’s agenda, visit ci.calistoga.ca.us.
WEDNESDAY
AUG. 22
CALISTOGA CAREGIVERS
Calistoga Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Calistoga Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. Program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, Napa/Solano Counties. Info, 258-9080.
CALISTOGA PLANNING COMMISSION
The Calistoga Planning Commission meets at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Info, ci.calistoga.ca.us/city-hall/planning-commission; 942-2827.
INTERCAMBIO
Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.