THURSDAY
AUG. 23
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org. Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
FRIDAY
AUG. 24
FOURTH FRIDAY WALK FOR DEMOCRACY —A group of concerned citizens will gather in front of the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. at noon and “Walk for Democracy” to Cal Mart and back. Participants are encouraged to bring signs with the messages you want to be heard. This is an opportunity to find others who want to explore actions to address your issues.
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
ODDJOB ENSEMBLE — Oddjob Ensemble performs from 6-9 p.m. during free the Summer Speakeasy music series at Tank Garage Winery, 1020 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga. Info, tankgaragewinery.com/Visit/Events.
SATURDAY
AUG. 25
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SUSCOL INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL POWWOW — Suscol Intertribal Council hosts its annual PowWow at the picnic grounds at Yountville Veterans Home, 100 California Drive, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy dancing, arts, music and celebration of California’s Native American Culture. Free admission. Festivities continue Sunday. Info, suscolcouncil.org.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
INSTANT WINE CELLAR — The 30th annual Sharpsteen Museum Instant Wine Cellar fundraiser is held at the Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga, 1401 North Oak St., from 4-7 p.m. Local chef Rick Warkel will create some special appetizers, and six Calistoga WineGrowers member wineries will pour their wines. Guests will have a chance to win baskets full of prizes donated by local businesses, bid on silent and live auction items, and, potentially win one of the two Instant Wine Cellar Grand Raffle prizes. Admission is $10-$25. Info, sharpsteenmuseum.org /instant-wine-cellar; 510-410-4558.
SUNDAY
AUG. 26
VERNON BLACK —Vernon Black performs at Buster’s Southern BBQ, 1207 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga, as part of the Sunday Afternoon Blues & Jazz series from 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Info, busterssouthernbbq.com.
MONDAY
AUG. 27
CURRENT EVENTS WITH LORNE —Explore challenging topics and discuss current events in this casual discussion group facilitated by college history professor Lorne Glaim on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10 a.m. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
The Francis House Community Open House — Join Richard & Dina Dwyer at an open house to celebrate the restoration of The Francis House. The 1886 National Register of Historic Places landmark, known as the James H. Francis House and the old Calistoga Hospital, is now a five room luxury inn following a three year renovation. From 9-11 a.m. 1403 Myrtle St., Calistoga. RSVP by August 24; space is limited No children under 16 please. 707-341-3536 eden@thefrancishouse.com
TUESDAY
AUG. 28
FAMILY STORY TIME — The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts story time for families at 10:30 a.m. Info, 942-4833.
CALISTOGA NATIVE SONS OF THE GOLDEN WEST — Calistoga Native Sons of the Golden West hosts a dinner meeting on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Napa County Fairgrounds Tucker Room, 2025 Grant St., Calistoga, from 6-10 p.m. Social Hour starts at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 pm. Dinner is $10. Info, calistoga86.nsgw.org.
WEDNESDAY
AUG. 29
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org. Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
