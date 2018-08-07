THURSDAY, Aug 9
Napa County Vet Connect
Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
Lengthen and Strengthen class
Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
Calistoga Rotary Club
Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
Tech Appointments
Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org. Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St.
Sunset Cinema Series
Napa Valley Film Festival hosts a screening of “Amanda & Jack Go Glamping” at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, napavalleyfilmfest.org.
Concerts in the Park
Vintage rock band LC Diamonds is the featured performer at this week’s free summer concert held at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Info, visitcalistoga.com/venue/calistoga-concerts-in-the-park.
‘The Tasting Room’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY, AUG. 10
Calistoga Camera Club
The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!Moves
Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Tai Chi
Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Artists’ Talk & Reception
Sofie Contemporary Arts, 1407 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts an artists’ talk with Jann Nunn, Bill Russell, and Jonah Ward at 5:30 p.m. The work of these artists is currently part of the “New Naturals” exhibit. Free admission. Info, 942-4231.
Summer Speakeasy
Ronnie Mills performs from 6-9 p.m. during free the Summer Speakeasy music series at Tank Garage Winery, 1020 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga. Info, tankgaragewinery.com/Visit/Events.
‘Visible Empire’
Author Hannah Pittard stops by Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., to discuss her new book “Visible Empire” at 6 p.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
‘The Tasting Room’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY, AUG. 11
Calistoga Farmers Market
Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
Knit-In
Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a knit-in from 10 a.m.-noon. See what others are working on, get advice from other knitters and learn new techniques. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
Crafty Kids
Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts Crafty Kids on the second Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. Materials provided. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
Storytime
Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
Writers Group
The Calistoga Writers Group meets at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., on the second Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. Come, write, read, and meet other writers! Writers of all genres and formats welcome to participate in an open, supportive, and constructive atmosphere. Teens and adults welcome. Register in advance at napalibrary.org/events. Info, 253-4235; libref@countyofnapa.org.
Napa Youth Symphony
Napa Youth Symphony presents its Chamber Strings Intensive Recital at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
More Than Acoustic
More Than Acoustic performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Admission is $25-$50. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘The Tasting Room’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY, Aug. 12
Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
‘The Tasting Room’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
Vernon Black
Vernon Black performs at Buster’s Southern BBQ, 1207 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga, as part of the Sunday Afternoon Blues & Jazz series from 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Info, busterssouthernbbq.com.
MONDAY, AUG. 13
Current Events with Lorne
Explore challenging topics and discuss current events in this casual discussion group facilitated by college history professor Lorne Glaim on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10 a.m. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TUESDAY, AUG. 14
Family Story Time
The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts story time for families at 10:30 a.m. Info, 942-4833.
Outdoor Movie Night
Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa, 1880 Lincoln Ave., hosts a screening of “Thelma and Louise” at 8 p.m. Bring a picnic or grab some snacks from the hotel lobby. Wine available for purchase. Tickets are $10. Info, 942-0991.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 15
Tech Appointments
Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org. Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St.
Intercambio
Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.