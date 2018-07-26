After 20 years as one of downtown Calistoga’s favorite dining spots, Brannan’s Grill will serve its last customers Sunday, July 29.
Owners Mark Young and Ron Goldin said they have been thinking about closing the restaurant for some time to pursue other activities, and have put the business up for sale.
"We'd like to offer our gratitude and heartfelt "thank you" to our loyal, local friends who supported and encouraged us. Brannan's would've just been another restaurant without all of you wonderful people of Calistoga,” Goldin said.
Brannan's has been a local favorite since it opened in 1998, including a lively bar with longtime bartender Carlos Montañez who started with Brannan's as a dishwasher when it first opened.
Goldin said he will focus on running nearby Checkers restaurant, which he and Young also own.
