Calistoga's Francis House wins design award
The historic Francis House has received a 2018 Preservation Design award from the California Preservation Foundation.
Initially a family home for prominent local merchant James H. Francis, Calistoga’s Francis House was built in 1886 and is being converted into a five-room luxury inn by owners Dina and Richard Dwyer.
The award will be presented in October in Los Angeles.
Despite no original floor plans to go by, “I think we did a good job of keeping the integrity of the place,” Richard Dwyer said, adding many who have contributed to work on the house have asked to be a part of the project. “You can tell when someone puts their heart into it. We’ve turned a funky situation into something functional. I’m so proud of everybody’s work here.”
The Inn will open at the end of August and already has more than a dozen reservations. Rates start at about $500 per night.
This is the building’s third incarnation. From 1919 to 1946 it was converted into the Calistoga Hospital. After that, changes in ownership, natural disasters and the passing of time contributed to the fading of the property. It was closed down by the state of California in 1965 and has remained vacant ever since.
In the 1970s it was listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Dwyer is a San Francisco-based developer who has built and remodeled luxury homes in Hillsborough and Palo Alto. He is also a licensed real estate broker and general contractor. Dina is an interior designer of both residential and commercial projects in San Francisco and New York.
The renovation has been no small feat, Dwyer said.
The building had to be seismically retrofitted, and design elements needed to comply with historical preservation stipulations.
It took six months just to dismantle the exterior wood trimmings, and the original roof was recreated.
The Dwyers left the historic interior stone walls exposed and refurbished the original oak plank flooring. They have also added skylights.
Guest rooms on the second and third floors will have California-sized king beds, organic bed linens, period writing desks, and flat-screen TVs.
The guest bathrooms have heated toilets and floors, Carrara marble counter tops and custom unfinished brass rails, giving the rooms a French flair.
“We wanted to capture the look of the south of France 150 years ago,” Dwyer said, adding there are modern amenities that still fit with the character of the building.
A Carrara marble fireplace mantle in the salon that the Dwyers purchased is from the set of the 1960s TV series “Peyton Place.”
“It’s more than 100 years old, hand-carved in France, and blends with the era,” Dwyer said.
On the ground level is a reception area, kitchen, for staff only, equipped with Gaggenau appliances. The dining room that opens to the pool and the pool house beyond, which has an infrared sauna and salt room.
The property will also have outdoor seating where guests can dine alfresco.
When the project is complete, the couple plans to live in a portion of the house with Richard splitting his time between here and the Bay Area while Dina operates the bed-and-breakfast.
