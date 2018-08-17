Dancing to the sounds of the popular band Decades, concert-goers made the most of the last outdoor concert of the summer at Pioneer Park on Thursday evening.
As usual, it was standing-room only, as friends and family set out chairs, blankets and picnics well before the 6:30 p.m. start time.
The free summer-time events are produced by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Calistoga Beverage Company. Each year 10 concerts are scheduled, with various bands, from the second week in June through the middle of August.