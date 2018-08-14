The Grateful Hearts Project is a community-based, public art project building on the success of last year’s Hearts Across the Valley project.
The community is invited to participate in creating "heart art" from 1 to 4 p.m., on three Sunday afternoons, Aug. 26, Sept. 2 and Sept. 16, at the Calistoga Art Center. Participants will create heart image paintings that will be officially presented to people and organizations that are helping during the fires, to thank and recognize them for their heroism, caring, and kindness.
Some of those organizations include fire and police departments, UpValley Family Centers, and Redwood Credit Union.
Last year, after the October wildfires, members of the community came together to create heart-images that were put on the trees in downtown Calistoga along Lincoln Avenue. The project was designed to spread love, kindness, and compassion.
“We are grateful for all the people and organizations who helped protect Calistoga and Calistogans from last year’s fires, and who helped us get back on our feet afterward. Many of them are out there now, working so hard to protect our neighbors in other parts of the state,” said artist and project organizer Karen Lynn Ingalls. “The heart is a universal symbol that makes people smile.”
Beginning next week, Ingalls also will be gathering the signatures of townspeople, at different places around town that will be collaged onto the frames for each painting.