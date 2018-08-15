Huge Bear wines owes its name to The Weekly Calistogan, or at least the paper was the inspiration for the name. The owners discovered a story in The Weekly Calistogan from the mid-1800s that chronicled the adventure of a, yes, you guessed it, a huge bear that would come down from the mountains in search of food.
There are some local vineyard owners who know when it’s time to harvest based on when our modern-day bears show up in the vineyards for a tasty snack of juicy wine grapes. Some things haven’t changed.
Back when the article was written, the local Justice of the Peace routinely had his home raided by said huge bear, and was never successful in trapping the giant. About this same time, Thomas Knight – for whom Knights Valley is named – was working on getting California named an independent state and were likely inspired by this bear and others in using the bear image on the California State Flag.
The winery’s label, which depicts a huge bear rising up and towering over a startled man, was inspired by artist Lynd Ward’s classic book “The Biggest Bear.” Ward illustrated more than 200 books with many of them now considered classic.
Huge Bear’s wines are classic, too. The 2012 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon has aromas of dark fruit such as plum and blackberry, notes of cedar and licorice. The spices on the palate include nutmeg and sage and would pair nicely with beef and lamb.
Huge Bear is located at 1373 Lincoln Ave., at the corner of Washington Street in a green building some locals remember once housed a pharmacy and was also once a bank. Before Huge Bear took over the building was a shoe shop.
The tasting room is open “from 10-5ish” and appointments are not necessary.