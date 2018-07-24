In celebration of the Sharpsteen’s 40th anniversary and the Instant Wine Cellar’s 30th anniversary, this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever. The new location in the gym at the Boys’ & Girls’ Club will provide ample space and seating in air-conditioned comfort.
The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at 1401 N. Oak St. in Calistoga.
Popular local chef Rick Warkel will create some special appetizers to supplement the always-delicious offerings of the Museum’s Hospitality Committee.
Six Calistoga WineGrowers member wineries will pour their wines. As always, you can take a chance on winning some great baskets full of prizes donated by local businesses, bid on silent and live auction items, and, of course, hope to win one of the two Instant Wine Cellar Grand Raffle prizes.
Admission to the event, available only at the door, is $10 for Sharpsteen members and $25 for non-members, so be sure to renew your membership well in advance.
If you can’t be there on August 25, you can still purchase tickets to win one of the two Grand Raffle prizes: six mixed cases of premium Napa Valley wines. Tickets are on sale at the Museum, or you can download an order form from sharpsteenmuseum.org. You can also renew your membership, or join for the first time using the site. All credit and debit cards are accepted, as well as PayPal.
Help is still needed with raffle ticket advance sales; local business solicitation, raffle basket assembly; food preparation, event set-up and take-down and general assistance on the day of the event.
If you have wines, goods or services to donate, contact chairs Pat and Dave Larsen at 341-3313 or dirofdev48@gmail.com.
Save the Dates for other upcoming Sharpsteen events:
Wednesday, Aug. 8: “An Evening with Dario Sattui” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Meet the man behind the vision of V. Sattui and Castello di Amorosa. Includes a media presentation and light refreshments. The public is invited to this free event.
Wednesday, Sep. 19: Back by popular demand, the second “Art & Antique Roadshow” will take place during mid-day. Details and updates to this exciting event will be posted on the website.
Wednesday, Oct. 17: “Eat Like Sam & Party Likes it’s 1869!” a special 19th-century inspired dinner at the historic Hydro Bar & Grill. Don’t miss this first-ever event. Details will be posted to the website. Seating will be limited, and reservations will be required. Tickets are $100 for Sharpsteen members and $125 for non-members.