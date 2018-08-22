For those lucky enough to have scored tickets to Calistoga’s Harvest Table, there are two more harvest celebrations to add to the weekend hosted by Calistoga Winegrowers association. And for those who didn’t get a seat at the 1,000-foot long table, the Calistoga Wine Experience and the Winemakers Roundtable are your best bet to take part in harvest, taste dozens of Calistoga wines and meet the people who make them. Tickets for each event are $75.
The second annual Roundtable will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, at Bennett Lane Winery, 3340 Highway 128, in Calistoga. Tickets can be purchased through CalistogaWinegrowers.com.
The event will again be guided by Leslie Sbrocco, wine expert, TV celebrity and host of “Check Please Bay Area,” as she leads a lively discussion between five local winemakers.
An informative and entertaining question-and-answer session with winemakers Heidi Barrett of La Sirena wines, Nick Bleecher of Jericho Canyon Vineyard, Jac Cole of Hindsight wines, Cary Gott of Davis Estates winery, and Jerry Seps of Storybook Mountain Vineyards will give attendees the opportunity to taste the wines as they get to know the winemakers behind them.
A glass of wine and appetizers will be followed by the roundtable where the winemakers will discuss the unique characteristics of their wines and the Calistoga AVA (American Viticulture Area). After the conversation, participants are invited to mix and mingle with the winemakers and taste more of their wines.
Wine aficionados may recognize a few of the winemaker names, such as Barrett who developed the La Sirena label in 1994 and consults for several high-end wineries such as Paradigm, Lamborn, Amuse Bouche, Au Sommet, Fantesca, and Kenzo. She gained attention in the 1990s for her winemaking at Dalle Valle and Screaming Eagle, among others. Her other label, Barrett and Barrett, she shares with husband Bo Barrett of Chateau Montelena.
Cole is winemaker at Hindsight, as well as Spring Mountain Vineyard. He spent time at Charles Krug and Cliff Lede Winery after learning from Warren Winiarski, one of Napa Valley’s greats, while at Stags’ Leap.
The third annual Calistoga Wine Experience takes place from 4 - 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, in Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St. Tickets for this event can also be purchased through CalistogaWinegrowers.com.
The price of admission includes live music, appetizers and wine from more than 40 Calistoga wineries.
Music will be provided by The Hot Licks band, which spent 10 years with Bay Area musician Dan Hicks as Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks. Hicks was known for his folk-swing and gypsy jazz sound, something The Hot Licks are dedicated to carrying on.
The list of participating wineries this year include 2880 Wines, August Briggs Winery, Barlow Vineyards, Baldacci Family Vineyards/Stella Knight Viineyard, Bennett Lane Winery, Canard Vineyard, Chateau de Vie, Chateau Montelena, Clos Pegase, Dutch Henry, Fairwinds Estate Winery, Hindsight Vineyards, Huge Bear Wines, Jack Brooks Vineyard, Jax Vineyards, Jones Family Vineyards, Kenefick Ranch Vineyards, Olabisi, Phifer Pavitt Wine, Poggi Wines, Romeo Vineyards and Cellars, Shypoke, Sterling Vineyards, Storybook Mountain Vineyards, Summers Estate Winery, Switchback Ridge, The Grade Cellars, Tofanelli Wines, Tom Eddy Winery, Twomey Cellars, Vincent Arroyo Winery, Von Strasser & Lava Vine, Weppler Vineyards, and Ziata Wines.