The 2018 harvest report in Calistoga looks promising with expectations of a bigger crop this vintage over last year.
July’s daytime temperatures started out cooler than average, spiking a bit during the second week of the month. But in a wave-like figure on a chart, temperatures were up and down and back up again, and always with the area's signature nighttime cooling giving the grapes time to pick up good acidity.
From Calistoga Winegrowers Association members, here is a look at how the vines are doing in the Calistoga AVA (American Viticultural Area).
Davis Estates -- Justin Leigon, viticulturist, Piña Vineyard Management:
“The mild summer has put us about one week behind last year which most closely resembles 2012 in terms of degree-days accumulated. A cooler year compared to the last few recent vintages.
“Canopy work is finished up and now we are separating clusters to allow for uniform light exposure. We’re waiting for veraison to progress a bit more before doing a ‘green-thinning’ pass to remove lagging clusters.
“Shoots are lignifying into canes (from green to yellow, and then to brown), which is a sign of the vines switching from vegetative mode to reproductive mode (energy focused on the fruit that we want for wine!).
“All signs are good, and so far, it has been a boring uneventful summer. Which is nice.”
Joseph Cellars -- Richard Carter:
Veraison is about a week behind last year, Carter said. “Our fruit set is great, much more than last year. We are watching the heat and adjusting the canopy accordingly. We will definitely have a much better harvest this year than last, if we can be spared fire and smoke.
“Hoping all the valley has a safe harvest this year,” he said.
Jack Brooks Vineyard – Larry Arnoff:
Veraison hasn’t started yet and heat hasn’t been a problem, Arnoff said. “This looks like a great harvest for us. Looks like a big crop.”
Storybook – Colleen Seps Williams:
Williams is pleased with the health of the vines this year.
“(We) seem to be using less water than last year yet holding up to the heat very well. Crop set was fantastic and the vines are full and will probably require some crop thinning.
“We have begun to see veraison mostly in the Zinfandel, but not uniformly through the vineyard yet. Harvest looks to start on par with last year at the very beginning of September,” she said.
Canard Vineyard – Carolyn Czapleski:
Canard has been dry-farmed for years and the vines are accustomed to “taking care of themselves during any heat spikes,” Czapleski said.
“We are also on the valley floor with good water just 25 to 30 feet down. We have a cistern that is over 100 years old so we ‘take a read’ every few weeks to look down the hole and see how high the water is” and it is still at 30 feet down “so holding our own,” she said.
As they look forward, August will bring fewer “heat days” and even cooler temperatures at night. “This year looks like a above normal tonnage year for us,” she said.
Tom Eddy Winery – Tom Eddy:
"Everything looks very good. Big crop. With all this heat we expect normal or four days early on harvest."
Baldacci Family Vineyards – Michael Baldacci:
At Baldacci they’ve made their first trimming pass to allow the vines to focus their growth on the grapes rather than shoots and leaves, Baldacci said.
“We are now looking for consistency in the vine and the block,” he said.
Next Door Wine – Dom Pochee:
Dom Pochee said he is happy to reports that Next Door Wine’s 2018 season is progressing well.
“The only real issue we’ve had was applying extra hands in April and May dealing with a heavier than expected weed outbreak in the rows. Overall our Calistoga Ranch vineyard is on target to produce a higher yield than last year due in part to near perfect farming weather, our vines growing stronger and digging deeper, and a fresh approach to canopy control which we hope will reduce the loss of fruit from any sudden late summer heatwaves like the one Calistoga experienced last year which caused loss of fruit for us and some of our neighbors,” he said.
Calistoga Winegrowers Association is a nonprofit trade organization made up of vineyard and winery owners in the Calistoga AVA. The AVA has the most extreme diurnal swing of all Napa Valley’s AVAs, meaning the daytime and nighttime change in temps is very large.