By celebrating the heyday of American car culture and raising money for Alzheimer’s research, Saturday’s Cabernet Cruise Car Show was all about keeping memories alive.
The event at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga was the third annual car show put on by the nonprofit Memories Matter, which raises money for Alzheimer’s support and research. In recognition of the 2017 wildfires, 20 percent of registration fees from this year’s show were donated to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund.
The show was open to cars from 1975 and older, and also included music, food, raffles and awards presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Each Chevy, Ford, Dodge and Jaguar had its own story. Mike Sexton’s 1969 Dodge Charger was instantly recognizable to fans of “The Dukes of Hazzard,” being a dead ringer for that show’s “General Lee.”
When Sexton bought it on Ebay in 2002, it was rusting in a field in Washington state, with a sky-blue paint job. As a kid he used to watch “The Dukes of Hazzard” with his dad, so the thought of restoring his own General Lee was obviously appealing.
“I bought it for $2,000 and brought it down here where it sat for a bunch of years,” said Sexton. “In 2011 I started really putting money into it and turned it into the General Lee.”
Todd Hudson has a much longer history with his 1955 Chevy Bel Air, which was his first car.
At the age of 15, before he even had his license yet, he bought it used for $550. Things got off to an inauspicious start when it broke down as his brother was driving it home.
“We went and got mom’s car and a chain and pulled it home,” Hudson said.
He rebuilt it during auto shop in high school, replaced the 283 engine with a 350, replaced most of the chrome with hand-polished stainless steel, and in 1982 gave it a yellow paint job that still looks great today. It became his everyday car, taking him to work and school until he hit his mid-30s and decided he didn't want to risk crashing what had become a classic car.
Jerry Teverbaugh’s “rat rod” 1949 Ford F-1, on the other hand, is supposed to look like it’s survived a nuclear war. The interior is painted graffiti-style with terms like “rat fink,” “outlaw,” and “laughing gas,” as if it had been vandalized by someone who’d been watching a lot of old hot rod movies.
“Everything underneath is all brand-new but with an old truck on top,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun to drive.”
Teverbaugh came with his friend Mike Weldon, who brought the 1939 Chevy Master Deluxe passed down by his late father-in-law. He restored it, souped up the engine and installed air conditioning, although he rarely uses it.
“I like the air blowing on you with the windows down,” Weldon said.
Weldon also owns a 1930 Plymouth and a 1965 Mustang GT 350 fastback that’s currently in the shop, having sustained some body damage when he was rushing to get it away from last year’s wildfires.
Tracy and Jennifer Kniesel, a mother-and-daughter team, have been organizing car shows for Memories Matter since 2013, when Jennifer’s grandmother, Kathy Riolo, was in the final stages of Alzheimer’s.
The first Autos For Alzheimer's show was held at the family’s Utopia Auto Body in Sacramento. Since then they’ve organized car shows at Rusch Park in Citrus Heights, the Auburn County Fairgrounds, and the Napa County Fairgrounds.
To learn more visit AutosForAlzheimers.com.