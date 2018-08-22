Move over Sonoma County, Napa Valley beer is starting to make a splash in the local adult beverage market.
Recently, Napa Valley Brewing Company began distributing its Calistoga-made wheat ale to Cal Mart in Calistoga, and Gott’s Roadside in St. Helena, and sales are brisk.
“Sales (of local beer) have started to take off,” said Cal Mart grocery buyer Sean O’Brien.
Since hitting the shelves a little more than a month ago, the store has sold about 10 cases of the Brewing Company’s canned beer, four in the last week alone.
The seven-tank brewery, housed within the Calistoga Inn, produces about 435 barrels a year. That may not sound like a lot, compared to, say, Petaluma-based Lagunitas, which with its multiple locations produces millions of barrels a year, but for this size brewery, issuing its first-ever beer for distribution is a pretty big darn deal.
The move to distribution signals some bigger thinking for Michael and Rosie Dunsford, who own the Inn and brewery.
“We’re focusing on growth and business development. The business has brought us to the point where we are now, and it’s a good time to have some fun and get our beer out there, on a very limited, local level,” said Michael Dunsford.
The Napa Valley Brewing Company has been making beer to sell in-house at its bar and restaurant since 1987. This is the first time the brews have been available for purchase outside of the Inn itself.
Brewmaster Shawn Seidel produces four regular house brews and two rotating seasonal brews on tap: Calistoga Wheat Ale, Pilsner, Red Ale, and a Porter. In addition, other seasonal beers are brewed throughout the year, such as the German Kölsch, Blitzen I.P.A., Belgian Pale Ale, and Dugan Oatmeal Stout.
The Inn was the first establishment in Napa County to brew beer commercially since the days of Prohibition.
The Dunsfords have owned the Inn since 1989, when Michael was still attending college studying fermentation science in the Department of Enology at UC Davis.
Dunsford said this first limited run is meant to test the market and see what the response is like. Another beer, the Red Ale, will be rolled out in October. The hope is to eventually expand to all of Gotts’ six restaurants around the Bay Area and select retail locations in Napa Valley.
Gott’s and Cal Mart offer a fairly wide selection of local wines, and also carry a selection of various craft beers. At Cal Mart, most of the local beer is from the Santa Rosa area — like Pliny the Elder, from Russian Brewing Company, and brews from HenHouse and Fogbelt brewing companies — but bottles of Napa Smith are also available.
In its current location, beer production at Napa Valley Brewing Company is just about maxed out, and further production would require another site, something the Dunsfords aren’t prepared for just yet.
The beer is canned on-site, however, by a mobile canning unit. The unit’s equipment fits onto a small trailer, pulls up, and a small team plugs the unit into the tanks.
“It’s a simple and affordable way to package the product,” Dunsford said.
Getting the beer into the marketplace will hopefully spill over into other marketing areas of the Inn, to grow other parts of the business, Dunsford said.
“Potentially, if it does well, we’ll grow and expand the product and consider getting into the retail side more seriously,” he said.
This is all good news for the Dunsfords, whose business was hurt last year during reconstruction of the Lincoln Avenue bridge, which closed off the lane directly in front of the Inn.
“It was horrible. It was right at our doorstep. The business looked fenced off and people thought it was our own construction. We were significantly impacted,” Dunsford said.
Since May, however, when the construction was moved across the street, revenue has significantly increased to record numbers, Dunsford said.
Part of that can also be attributed to improvements the owners have made to the property’s exterior such as new paint, landscaping, and easier access to the patio and beer garden. Next up is a renovation to the interior that includes a new bar.