In what might be the most talked about movie going experience at the Napa Valley Film Festival this year, a new screening venue located at the Calistoga Fairgrounds’ Grand Horse Pavilion will allow movie-goers to watch films from the comfort of their own cars at the festival’s first ever drive-in theater.
The 8th annual Napa Valley Film Festival is scheduled to take place Nov. 7-11. The festival will take RSVPs for the drive-in in late September so that festival passholders can reserve a parking spot for screenings in advance. Parking spots will be available to anyone who has purchased a Festival Pass, Pass Plus, Weekend Pass, Weekend Plus, or Patron Circle Membership. All non-passholders will pay $20 for a rush ticket for each film upon arrival. Passholders without parking reservations are welcome to drive their cars into a holding lot to wait for additional spots to open up. All attendees will drive in through the West Gate/Driveway of the Fairgrounds and be directed to their reserved spots.
Approximately 50 cars can be parked in the pavilion, which will showcase state-of-the-art film on a giant screen and transmit sound through an FM radio station. Additional outdoor bleacher seating for 100 people. Nostalgic movie treats will also be available on-site, as will The Grade Cellars wine.
The drive-in movies, selected from the festival’s more than 100 films, will be featured nightly from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
NVFF organizers will announce the 2018 film program, daily schedules, visiting filmmakers and celebrities, as well as all special events, culinary demonstrations, wine tastings and more in late September. Passes are on sale now. For more information, visit NVFF.org or call 707-226-7500.