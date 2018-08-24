Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Pet of the Week: Dobie
Submitted photo

Meet Dobie. He's a lot of energy and a super fun kitten. So far he has only been allowed to hunt flies indoors, but is VERY good at it. He loves to jump and pounce and will keep you entertained and on your toes. That being said, he enjoys some cuddles and has a fantastic purr. Did we mention how cute he is?

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments