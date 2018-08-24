Pet of the Week: Dobie

Meet Dobie. He's a lot of energy and a super fun kitten. So far he has only been allowed to hunt flies indoors, but is VERY good at it. He loves to jump and pounce and will keep you entertained and on your toes. That being said, he enjoys some cuddles and has a fantastic purr. Did we mention how cute he is?
