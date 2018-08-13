Despite suffering major natural disasters this past year, Northern California has swept the state's top 10 resorts and hotels in Travel + Leisure’s annual list of Best Places to travel.
In Calistoga, coming in at No. 3 was Solage, and at No. 6, Calistoga Ranch.
Auberge du Soleil, in Rutherford, came in at No. 5, and Yountville’s Bardessono earned the No. 10 spot.
Bardessono’s combination of top-tier service and proximity to what one reader called the town’s “superior” restaurants, including Thomas Keller’s French Laundry, garnered the most praise, the publication said. “I cannot say enough great things about the hotel and its location for a quiet getaway in Napa,” said a fan.
Brewery Gulch Inn in Mendocino, placed second only to Post Ranch Inn, in Big Sur, which earned the top spot in the state.
The World’s Best is a travel awards program run by Travel + Leisure and based on an annual reader survey.
The results appear in the August 2018 issue of Travel + Leisure magazine, and on the publication’s website https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best.
Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.
This is the second year in a row that favored resort hotels in California are in the northern half of the state.
“California has proven incredibly resilient during the past two years. In early 2017, devastating mudslides forced the closure of portions of the famed Highway 1, and — only months later — wildfires scorched more than 1 million acres, including land around popular vacation destinations in wine country (Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties) and as far south as Los Angeles and San Diego,” the publication stated. “But thanks to determined efforts on the part of state agencies and thousands of residents, California resorts have been steadily recovering and are, by and large, ready to welcome visitors with the warm service and natural splendor that draw millions of people annually.”
Rounding out the top 10 list in California was Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Beach, at No. 4; Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, at No. 7; No 8 was San Ysidro Ranch, Santa Barbara; and at No 9, Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, San Diego.