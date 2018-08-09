Each year, members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Calistoga fills backpacks with school supplies for elementary school students.
This year, 20 backpacks were filled with 13 items as required by the school that included notebooks, erasers, pens and pencils, glue, crayons and rulers.
The church purchases the backpacks and many items are donated.
The backpacks will be blessed this Sunday, and Deacon Susan Napoliello will take them to the UpValley Family Centers next to the elementary school, where they will be distributed to students just in time for the start of the new school year.