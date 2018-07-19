There was a time when going wine tasting meant basically bellying up to a bar and sipping samples of wine, but wineries have upped their game, turning tastings into experiences.
La Crema is one of those wineries, with a menu of experiences from a basic tasting with a choice of locations and views to a vineyard tour or an elevated picnic.
The multi-level building that was once Richard and Saralee Kunde’s home, and was a barn before that, provides a plethora of tasting experiences within the building simply based on where you are seated.
“People will call to reserve seating in front of the fireplace, especially during the winter,” said Brad Ingram, estate manager at La Crema in Windsor. La Crema has another tasting room in downtown Healdsburg.
Wine club members (who enjoy free tastings) can reserve a spot on an upper level of the building on the deck, or on a comfortable couch next to what was once the family kitchen of the Kunde family — the second kitchen on the lowest level is known as Richard’s “Man Cave” and is another favored place for tastings and parties.
“This is where they lived, where they entertained,” said Hailey Jackson Hartford Murray of the barn-turned-home. Murray’s grandfather is Jess Jackson, founder of Kendall-Jackson, which owns and operates La Crema, primarily a Pinot Noir and Chardonnay producer, and renovated the home into a tasting center a couple years ago.
“Both Richard and Saralee were such important members of Sonoma County community, they used this estate as a way to build community, build the reputation of Sonoma County as a wine-growing and agriculture area that it is. So we continue to respect them in their heritage,” she said.
Many of the original elements of the home were incorporated into the tasting center, such as the stair railings that came from a Milwaukee brewery, the hardwood floors, and the farm animal sounds in the elevator that announce the arrival at every floor.
And in true Kendall-Jackson style, the vineyards and grounds and overall business are maintained, maybe enhanced, but never gutted. The family ethos is to find something that they already like that works well — and tastes great — buy it, and let it be what it was when they found it.
The company philosophy is to find great wineries — and they are choosy about what they like and purchase, and founder Barbara Banke is a Pinot Noir lover — and reinforce them with the company’s successful business model in the background, but let the winery continue to operate as it was, retaining a founding winemaker who dislikes the drudgery of business operations and is more than happy to let someone else manage the balance sheet.
At La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard, one can stop in for a tasting ($15 per person) without a reservation and it’s as simple as that. But there is more to offer there if one chooses. Upgrade to a Vineyard Select Tasting ($30 per person) and guests can enjoy a VIP experience in several areas of the building.
The grounds are abundant with flowering plants, mature trees — including a black walnut tree ideal for couples to exchange vows — vines, and an island playfully called “Cocktail Island.”
Ingram and Murray said they could see “Cocktail Island” — a speck of land surrounded by water near the vineyards — as a special kind of getaway for wine club members or special events. It can be viewed on the vineyard tour, one of the offerings at the winery as a tasting experience.
The vineyard tour ($65 per person) includes a tasting of four wines, the grapes of which were grown on the property. During the tour, guests learn about the vineyard, the particular vines and clones, and taste the wines in the vineyard where they were grown.
An elevated tasting comes with the Nine Barrel wines ($50 per person). These are the top-level wines La Crema produces from the winery’s five top vineyards, selected by the winemaker. It starts with the top 10 barrels and through dissipation and such, reduces down to nine barrels, hence the name. There is a Nine Barrel private room where Richard Kunde used to have his wine cellar. It was a “massive” area, Ingram said, but some of the space was needed to house commercial bathrooms, he said, in the renovation.
A refrigerator holds a variety of cheeses and charcuterie available for purchase, and there is also Saralee’s Picnic Experience ($150 for four people/$120 wine club member price) that includes a formal seated tasting while enjoying a picnic made of the guest’s selected items and includes a take-home logoed picnic basket.
The barn-turned-Kunde-home-turned-La-Crema-tasting-center, dates to 1900. It was primarily used as a barn, housed horses, hogs, and grain, and still features a ceiling pulley system that was used to move hay bales and now holds a chandelier.
“The property itself has a long history of being a center of agriculture within the Sonoma County community,” Murray said.
Saralee Kunde was well known for her love of daffodils and cows, and the Jackson family has incorporated that into the La Crema tasting center. Ingram found a painted wooden cow in a hidden cabinet that has since been moved to another stowaway area. In a room that was once the Kunde master bedroom, a painted mural depicts the history of the property, from long before the Kundes acquired it in the late 1980s, and the Jackson family added themselves to the mural to continue the storyline.
There’s a connection between La Crema, the Jacksons and the Kundes that blends playfulness and excellence, Murray said. She referred to a Saralee Kunde quote as reference, a concept she particularly appreciates. Kunde was quoted in a 2014 Press Democrat obituary as saying, “Life should NOT be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, wine in the other, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming, ‘WHOO HOO, what a ride!’”
That, Murray said, embodies La Crema.