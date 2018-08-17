Berry Street, near the new Berry Street Bridge, was bustling with activity Thursday morning as school children made their way to the first day of school, sporting freshly combed hair, new sneakers and backpacks.
Police Officer Samantha Arlen greeted and handed out new pencils to Calistoga Elementary School students, who were accompanied by their parents and older siblings.
Mostly her presence at the schools is about building relationships, “So they know me as a person, not just as an officer in town,” she said. “That’s really important.”
Arlen was also keeping a friendly eye on traffic.
The busiest time during the day is when parents drop off students in the morning and pick them up in the afternoon, and getting the students in and out of school safely is the top issue.
“Parents need to use the proper lane, or it hampers the flow of traffic,” Arlen said. “With the completion of the new Berry Street bridge earlier this year, car and foot traffic are flowing smoother this year.”
Also new this year is the Boys and Girls Club near the Fairgrounds in Calistoga. Program Director Lainey Cronk handed out information on the new clubhouse, where there are activities for all ages every day after school.