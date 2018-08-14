There’s nothing like cheering for the hometown team, and boisterous fans hollering from the stands do make a difference for the players.
At least the Napa Silverados think so.
Last month, a group of about 20 Calistogans rented a shuttle for a 45-minute trip down to Napa for a minor league baseball game between Napa’s Silverados and rival Sonoma Stompers. There, they met up with seven more Silverado fans, and proceeded to make a lot of noise during the game.
“They were loud and very supportive. They brought energy to the game and fueled momentum late in the game. We had a good fight in the second half of the game,” said outfielder Jordan Anderson, who could hear the cheers.
This is the Silverados first year and first season playing together. The team is part of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, a league that includes the Stompers, the San Rafael Pacifics, and the Vallejo Admirals.
The team plays home games at the ball field at the Napa Valley College. It’s an intimate field, and the Silverados don’t get many large groups supporting their efforts.
Team owner Bruce Johnson said crowds at the games vary from as few as 100 to as many as 450, and are made up of 99 percent local residents.
Though only a year old, the team is in fifth place in the regional league, and has garnered attention from Southwest Airlines’ in-flight magazine. The August issue, which will be seen by 6 million travelers, features shortstop Nick Kern on the cover.
Compared to Giants games, attending the Silverado’s games are affordable. The most pricey premium tickets are $25. There is standard ball park fare — hot dogs and soda — and the culinary students at the college also run a food truck during the games with “elevated snacks.”
The Calistoga excursion was organized by Laura Swanton of Laura Michael Winery in Calistoga.
“We’re big baseball fans. We love the Giants. Ever since the Silverados organized we’ve wanted to go to a game,” Swanton said.
The group purchased premium tickets to sit under a canopy close to the dugout and third base.
They asked team members for their nicknames, “To cheer them on. We were definitely cheering the heck out of them,” Swanton said.
About 50 other fans were watching the Tuesday night game from the stands supporting the team. In the middle of the game, the Stompers had a considerable lead, but the Silverados threatened with a rally.
Pitcher Devontae Glenn, usually a starter, came out of the bullpen in the fourth inning with a score of 7-0.
The bases were loaded with no outs. The Stompers hit a pop-up caught by the infield, and Glenn pitched two strike outs.
“You were killer,” Mike Swanton told Glenn. “We scared the heck out of them (the Stompers). That’s why we watch baseball.”
Despite the rally the Silverados lost 7-5.
The crowd didn’t seem to mind that much.
“They are a young team looking to have a fun time, and there are prospects out there,” Laura Swanton said.
Swanton said everybody in the group would like to go to another game.
“It’s a great time out and very affordable. But harvest is coming like a freight train and I need to pass the (organizational) baton to someone else,” she said. “I think everybody should support the young athletes. There is an opportunity here for them to get into the larger framework (of baseball).”
In appreciation of the support, the team ventured Upvalley to visit Laura Michael Winery where they were treated to lunch by Cal Mart and Johnny’s.
“We’re giving them California super-star treatment,” Swanton said.
Premium seating is $25, general admission for adults is $10, $7 for seniors and veterans, $5 for kids 5-12 years old, and those younger than 5 are free.
The Silverados’ season ends Aug. 24. They have four more home games Aug. 21-24. For more information go to https://silveradosbaseball.com/.