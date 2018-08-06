There will be a Calistoga City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
On the agenda is a public hearing for the consideration of an appeal from a local resident who wants to open an office at 1437 Lincoln Ave., and is affiliated with NextHome, a real estate company with independently operated franchises nationwide.
The Planning Commission denied the application on June 27 by a vote of 2-1, and the applicant, Sandy Tucker, has appealed to the council.