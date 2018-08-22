In an unexpected turn of events, on Tuesday, the Calistoga City Council sent a proposal for a four-unit apartment complex at 1514 Washington St. back to city planners for revisions, and with suggestions that the applicant size down the project.
The Council’s agenda was set to approve or deny an appeal from a local resident’s objection to the project. However, at the last minute planning staff had noticed “minor inconsistencies with the zoning code” and the open space requirement, which needed to be addressed with the applicant before the council’s approval.
On July 11, the Calistoga Planning Commission had approved the project a by a 4-1 vote. At that meeting, commissioners sympathized with neighbors’ concerns, but said the project meets the city’s standards.
The decision to approve the project was subsequently appealed to the City Council by Jeffrey Stambor, a neighbor with adjoining property who objected to the project.
In sending the project back to the commission, the council denied Stambor’s appeal, emphasizing he can re-appeal again if he so chooses after modifications to the plan have been made. The applicant will have to make some modifications which take into consideration some of the points raised in Stambor’s appeal, the council noted.
“We’re not here to design the project, but to make suggestions. We strongly recommend, as we always do, that the applicant talk to his neighbors and (in this case) make some compromises,” Canning said.
The project’s density, with as many as 13 bedrooms, complies with the General Plan’s High Density Residential land use designation of 10–20 units per acre. It also meets the minimum zoning code standard for on-site parking with two spaces per dwelling.
Previously, a single-residence occupied the site, but it was torn down. The land has been zoned for multi-family development since at least 1963, according to the city.
Neighbors that live on Fourth Street have been very vocal, with complaints that the project is too dense and would add too many cars to a neighborhood that’s already short on parking space.
The project includes eight on-site parking spaces, or two per unit.
There is also concern about setbacks and three oak trees, which the applicant has said he will work with an arborist to conserve.
Neighbors are also concerned about the lack of an on-site manager.
“We think the project is too large for the property… (however) we need housing, we want to welcome the project,” said Donna Higgins, who lives near the proposed project.
The council agreed that the project is too large for the property.
“It’s too intense. I think it needs to be smaller,” said Councilmember Gary Kraus.
Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega echoed the statement, “The project is needed, but it’s too big.”
Another public hearing on the matter will be held at a later date.
In other council business, paperwork has been submitted and voters can expect an initiative on the November ballot to raise the TOT (transient occupancy tax) 1 percent, to 13 percent. Other cities in Napa Valley are also proposing a raise in the hotel tax for visitors, Canning noted. The extra $500,000-$600,000 would go toward affordable housing.
City Manager Dylan Feik gave an update on the new senior housing complex at 611 Washington St. The city had anticipated an April or May move-in date which was pushed back to August due to delays in construction. PG&E is still impacted by the fires and utility contractors get pulled elsewhere, Feik said. Other issues with construction emerged, including cracks in the drywall that the city was not aware of. As of Monday, however, 26 of the 30 units are occupied.
Councilmember Kraus said he received comments from senior residents frustrated with the delays, saying they didn’t receive adequate communication from the city. Aside from that, residents expressed gratitude to have a place to live at a reasonable price.
Feik acknowledged a lack of communication but said, “We are very pleased with this project and other projects in town and will continue to monitor them.”
The housing was made possible with affordable housing funds generated from the two large hotel projects currently under construction at either end of town, Canning said.