In an interview that cuts to the quick about what firefighters endure, Calistoga Fire Captain Jason Tamagni was recently featured in the New York Times.
In it, he describes being on the front lines of the devastating October 2017 Tubbs fire that spread through Napa and Sonoma Counties destroying 5,200 homes and eventually claiming as many as 44 lives.
"From the moment the alarm goes off, no matter how many times it happens, the jolt starts the adrenaline pumping like mad," he told The Times. " ... For me, it’s still unbelievable what we went through."
See the interview here: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/17/business/fighting-california-wildfires.html.