Calistoga city planners met on Wednesday, Aug. 22 and approved the expansion of a bed and breakfast on Foothill Boulevard, and the seismic refit of a historical building on Lincoln Avenue.
The planning staff also approved a resolution of Aug. 8, which denied a use permit and design review application for the construction of a service station, convenience store, car wash and restaurant at the intersection of Petrified Forest Road and Foothill Boulevard, essentially squashing that project. The applicant does have the option to start over and apply for a similar project in the future.
Planners also unanimously approved a remodel and expansion project for the Craftsman Inn, at 1213 and 1303 Foothill Boulevard. The application is to remodel and expand an existing bed and breakfast to a 13-unit hotel and spa, combining the two properties and adding new structures and amenities.
The 1213 Foothill Boulevard property is currently a 5-unit bed and breakfast, and the 1303 property is a vacant, single-family residence.
The planning commission previously approved the project Aug. 24, 2016, subject to a one-year timeframe, and had subsequently approved a one-year extension in 2017.
Planning staff said the project is consistent with the town’s General Plan development and design considerations and provisions of the zoning code.
Also unanimously approved at the meeting were plans for exterior, seismic reinforcement alterations to the two-story Seiberlich Building located at 1343-1347 Lincoln Ave.
According to the staff report, the building was constructed in 1887 for the International Order of the Odd Fellows and is currently used for retail and office space.
In 2017 it was determined that the primary structure is eligible for a listing in the California Register of Historical Resources because of its Romanesque Revival architectural style.
The seismic retrofit design was referred to the Calistoga Building Standards Advisory and Appeals Board and in April the board acted to unanimously support the project, subject to design review approval by the planning commission.