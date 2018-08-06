There will be a public hearing of the City of Calistoga’s Planning Commission at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
Testimony will be considered on the proposal for a new gas station, car wash, and restaurant complex at the foot of Petrified Forest Road, at the intersection that handles traffic bound for Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Lake County.
A Shell gas station with five fuel dispensers is proposed for 2449 Foothill Blvd., the site of Calistoga Towing, and would include a car wash tunnel, a 3,222-square-foot convenience store and a 2,800-square-foot restaurant with a plaza/patio and trellis.