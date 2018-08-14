The City of Calistoga will hold its General Municipal Election on Tuesday, Nov. 6, for Calistoga City Council and school board, and most candidates are running unopposed.
Incumbent Mayor Chris Canning has filed and is running unopposed.
Incumbent City Councilmembers Jim Barnes and Gary Kraus have also filed to run for re-election.
Don Williams, retired businessman/educator, is the only newcomer who filed to run for City Council by last Friday's deadline.
The last day to file as a write-in candidate is October 23.
Ballot materials will be available for viewing at the City Clerk's Office Aug. 18-27.
For more information, contact the city clerk’s office at 942-2807.
In the school board election, trustees Indira Lopez and Jeff Maxfield filed to run for re-election and are unopposed.