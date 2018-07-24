Fewer than a dozen people attended a July 11 public meeting involving the city’s plans to improve a key gateway to Calistoga.
The Silverado Trail Gateway project is aimed at improving a half-acre parcel at the corner of Silverado Trail and Lincoln Avenue that serves as a node connecting the Napa Valley Vine Trail and the Oat Hill Mine Trail.
The city is proposing to add parking, a bathroom, picnic tables and shade structures for hikers and bikers, as well as new landscaping that would retain the existing trees along Lincoln Avenue without interfering with a strip of sensitive wetlands along the Trail.
During a July 18 community forum, Gretchen McCann of GSM Landscape Architects showed three conceptual designs. The most popular among those in attendance featured 15 parking spaces and a curvilinear design that avoids straight lines and sharp corners.
Ricardo Vera, who lives across the street, said he would welcome the project because it would provide parking for trail users who often park on his property.
The city also plans to improve the intersection to make it safer for pedestrians and bikers to move between the the Vine Trail and the Oat Hill Mine Trail by crossing Silverado Trail at the intersection with Lincoln Avenue. There’s already a four-way stop there, but a few people at the forum said the current crossing is still unsafe.