Jim Summers of Summers Estate Winery passed away Monday, Aug. 20.
He is survived by his wife, Beth.
"Jim was not only an icon in the Napa Valley wine industry but he was an active and engaged member of the Calistoga community, He was a champion of all things Calistoga and shared his talents, skills and resources to help make our community a better place to live and work," the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.
Summers originally purchased the 28-acre vineyard in Knights Valley in 1987, northwest of Calistoga, between Mount St. Helena and the Alexander Valley. The winery was known for its Charbono.