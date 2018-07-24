Calistoga Winegrowers Association took its wines and members south to San Francisco for "Calistoga Uncorked," where attendees sipped on wine from more than 30 Calistoga wineries. Additionally, attendees had the chance to bid on exclusive packages in the silent auction.
Calistoga Uncorked, held on July 12 at the Golden Gate Club in the Presidio is Calistoga Winegrowers Association’s (CWG) way of bringing Calistoga to the city. At the Presidio, attendees were able to purchase wine they tasted right on the spot, something that can’t be done at most large tasting events.
CWG put together a dozen or so unique packages for the silent auction, including the chance to bid on tickets to the sold-out Calistoga Harvest Table in September. Harvest Table tickets are hard to come by since it sells out so quickly. This year tickets were gone in less than two hours; last year the 800 tickets were sold in 39 minutes.
The Calistoga Harvest Weekend auction lot included two tickets to Harvest Table, where guests dine at a 1,000-foot-long table down the center of Lincoln Avenue on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 9. Also in the package are two tickets to CWG’s Wine Experience on Saturday, Sept. 8, and two tickets to the Winemakers Roundtable on Friday, Sept. 7. The winning bidder will stay overnight at Hindsight Vineyards’ guest house for two nights rounding out what promises to be a memorable weekend.
Now in its third year, the Wine Experience is held in the shade of Pioneer Park with more than 40 Calistoga wineries offering tastes of wine and food, and live music. Last year’s inaugural Winemakers Roundtable, led in a lively discussion by TV personality and wine expert Leslie Sbrocco, was a hit with attendees so it’s back for another round.
“Spelunking at its Best” is another one-of-a-kind auction lot that will take the bid winner and five guests spelunking, with wine in hand, at three of Calistoga’s most elegant wine caves. A tour and tasting for six people at Dutch Henry, Storybook Mountain and Tom Eddy Winery are included with a one-night stay at the retro-inspired Calistoga Motor Lodge.
A two-night stay at the romantic Chateau de Vie is part of the “Calistoga Cuvee” package where guests will soak in the views of vineyards and mountains while relaxing between tasting experiences that includes an ATV tour and tasting at Jericho Canyon among its rugged landscape. At Bennett Lane, the bid winner will put their own winemaking skills to the test in a blending seminar going home with a bottle of their own blend in hand.
Two nights nestled in the vineyards at Kenefick Ranch’s two-bedroom farmhouse with a guided bike tour around Calistoga by Getaway Adventures for tastings are among the journeys to be enjoyed with the “Off the Beaten Bike Path” auction lot. The spin around town includes a tour and tasting for two at Davis Estates and a wine and charcuterie pairing at Canard Vineyard where guests might be greeted by pumpkin-loving Peaches the pig.
No CWG auction would be held without many wines for the bidding. In addition to the other wine experiences, there was the “Impressive Collection” presented for the big-bottle devotee. It included six magnums of wines from Calistoga wineries: one each from August Briggs, Chateau Montelena, Hindsight Vineyards, Phifer Pavitt, Summers Estate and Switchback Ridge. There were other mixed wine lots of six bottles coupled with two wine glasses each.
CWG is a non-profit membership of wineries and vineyards located in the Calistoga AVA. CWG’s mission is to promote and protect the past, present and future of grape growing and winemaking in the Calistoga AVA. The AVA was approved in 2009 and became official in 2010 though it has always been considered a unique wine grape growing location, with viticulture and winery census data dating to 1880 listing Calistoga as a distinct region separate from Napa.
Rich volcanic bedrock and sediment provide a geologic uniformity, while the AVA's diverse topography ranges from steep mountains to valley floor making Calistoga entirely unique to other Napa Valley AVAs. Calistoga is cooled by air currents drawn in from the Russian River; these currents are strong enough to support the sailplanes that were headquartered for years at the Gliderport in downtown Calistoga. The hot air rises and mixes with cooling breezes from the Russian River in the late afternoon until after sunset, cooling the valley floor to about 65 degrees.
CWG’s next events are the Winemaker’s Roundtable and Calistoga Experience. Tickets are available through CWG’s website at CalistogaWinegrowers.com.