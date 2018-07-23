Calistogans David and Natalie Moon-Wainwright and their family have spent the summer traveling. They went to Colorado twice for two family weddings, they visited Carlsbad Caverns and drove to visit family in Texas. Since the beginning of June, they’ve put 4,000 miles on their vehicle.
“When we hit Needles, coming home, it was 8:30 or 9 p.m. and it was 103.6 degrees,” David Moon-Wainwright said last week as we sat in the Calistoga Roastery. “It had only been 112 degrees that day,” he added. “The following morning, we got up and out of Needles at 7 or 7:30 and it was already in the 90s. I don’t know if it went below the 90s.”
It’s been an unusual summer for the family, because for the last 15 years, David Moon-Wainwright has been pastor of the Community Presbyterian Church of Calistoga. No longer. He presided over his last Sunday service on May 27 and has been on paid vacation for the last six weeks. “The congregation here has been very gracious. They could’ve given me a week or two of vacation, instead they gave me the entire year of vacation, even though we were only in May,” Moon-Wainwright said.
And how has the congregation reacted to the change? “They fully understood what was going on. They’re upset and they’re not upset with me. They’re in mourning in some ways but they’re happy for us. I’m very grateful how they’ve taken it and am hopeful,” he said.
Challenges for the church
The Community Presbyterian Church, “the Green Church” at the corner of Washington and Third streets, is struggling, as are most small churches, Moon-Wainwright said, with a congregation of 22-23 people and about half of those attending a typical Sunday service.
In spring 2017, the city of Calistoga red-tagged the church for multiple code violations and safety hazards, including mold from a flood-prone basement. A year later, Moon-Wainwright said work had been done to upgrade the church and the city allowed portions of it to reopen, including the sanctuary, office, kitchen and library. According to an article published in The Weekly Calistogan in March, still closed were the social hall, the top floor and basement. During the interim, the congregation met at Calistoga’s Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Last week, Moon-Wainwright said a lot of work remains to be done to the 146-year-old church, adding that it is a task for the church leadership “to try to figure out what is their future.”
Looking ahead
After 15 years in Calistoga, the Moon-Wainwright family will move to Lakeport, in Lake County, where David and Natalie will share the position of pastor at the United Christian Parish. They start their new jobs on Saturday, Sept. 1 and will preach on Sunday, Sept. 2.
Currently, the family is packing boxes, preparing to move 50 miles north, and getting their Calistoga house ready to rent.
The United Christian Parish is made up of three denominations, Presbyterian, United Methodist and Disciples of Christ as well as Friends of the Parish, according to their website. Moon-Wainwright said more than 30 years ago, the three congregations joined together for worship. “They are essentially one church with three distinct denominations in there. It is really unique,” he said.
Weekly worship attendance is somewhere between 65 and 75, Moon-Wainwright estimated. When he and Natalie preached there on Mother’s Day, there were 100 or so people in the church. The church leadership has been looking for a new pastor for quite a while and called the Moon-Wainwrights in late spring. “We met with them, talked with them,” he said, although he added, “We honestly didn’t think it was going to go anywhere. They really surprised us.”
Sharing the position of pastor, each working half the time “was probably the one thing that really pushed everything over the edge in many ways,” Moon-Wainwright said. “We started out with a joint position, way back in the ’90s and this brings us back. We’re at a place where this would be good for us as a couple.”
Lakeport is a nice little town, smaller than Calistoga and much more spread out. “Racially, it’s a very different mix than is Calistoga. It’s a little higher (in altitude) maybe 1,000 feet or 1,100 feet, so it will be a little colder and a little warmer. They get snow on the mountains on occasion,” he added.
Today, both David and Natalie are 55 and David said they suspect they will retire in 10 years. “We hope to be up there for the next 10 years and then come back. Calistoga is our home. We’ve lived here longer than we’ve lived anywhere else in our married life,” Moon-Wainwright said, adding they’ve been married 30-plus years.
Changes in Calistoga
After leaving Missouri, the Moon-Wainwrights found themselves living in Rohnert Park for three years while David finished his multimedia degree from Sonoma State University. California was their home and where their families were. In 2003, they got the call to come be pastors at the “Green Church.”
In 15 years, have you seen changes in town? “Yes and no,” Moon-Wainwright said. “The street (Lincoln Avenue) still looks the same. The town has very similar feelings about the funkiness and the uniqueness. By and large, the character of this town is the same. You go over to Pioneer Park tonight for Concerts in the Park and you’ll see it (the character of Calistoga) and you’ll feel it.”
That doesn’t mean that Calistoga will remain the same for very long, because the two resorts coming in will definitely have an effect. “There’s no two ways about it,” he said. Additionally, the Merchants want to build a hotel on their Lincoln Avenue property that was the old Gliderport, which will have an effect as well.
“John and Pat have been here a long time, they’ve been good members of the community and tried to do a lot of good things, both with us and in different places in the community,” Moon-Wainwright said.
Calistoga’s challenge will be to “figure out how to adapt to two, maybe three resorts and at the same time, keep some of its character. That’s an issue of concern for me and for the community. It will be interesting,” he said.
Moon-Wainwright supported the recent proposal to build 250 housing units on 46 acres on the Yellow Rose Ranch property on Foothill Boulevard.
“In my mind, police officers, firefighters and teachers can’t afford to live here, even though there is a little bit of low income housing being developed,” he said. In April, the Calistoga City Council rejected the proposal, which has been scaled back to 125 units, mostly one and two-story single family homes and a three-story affordable apartment complex. The matter is still pending.
Calistoga is beginning to see the same housing issues as those found in St. Helena and Yountville, with homes being bought for a person’s second and third homes. When that happens, the cost goes from a range of $400,000 to $600,000 and escalates to $800,000 to $1.2 million.
“You go back 20 years and I think you had quite a few teachers who lived in this town; quite a few police officers, who lived in the town. I think we were more of a typical, middle-class city. I don’t know if people recognize how much this has already shifted,” he added.