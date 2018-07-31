Candidates are continuing to file to run in November’s Calistoga City Council and school board elections.
School board trustees Indira Lopez and Jeff Maxfield have filed to run for re-election.
Incumbent City Councilmember Jim Barnes and Don Williams have filed to run for City Council. Councilmember Gary Kraus has taken out the necessary papers to run for re-election, but he has not finished the filing process.
The seats held by Barnes, Kraus and Mayor Chris Canning will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot.
The filing period will run through Aug. 10. If an incumbent does not file for re-election, the filing period for that seat will be extended to Aug. 15.
For information about running for school board, contact the Napa County Elections Division at 253-4321 or email elections@countyofnapa.org.
For information about running for council, contact the city clerk’s office at 942-2807.