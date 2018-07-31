Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Candidates are continuing to file to run in November’s Calistoga City Council and school board elections.

School board trustees Indira Lopez and Jeff Maxfield have filed to run for re-election.

Incumbent City Councilmember Jim Barnes and Don Williams have filed to run for City Council. Councilmember Gary Kraus has taken out the necessary papers to run for re-election, but he has not finished the filing process.

The seats held by Barnes, Kraus and Mayor Chris Canning will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The filing period will run through Aug. 10. If an incumbent does not file for re-election, the filing period for that seat will be extended to Aug. 15.

For information about running for school board, contact the Napa County Elections Division at 253-4321 or email elections@countyofnapa.org.

For information about running for council, contact the city clerk’s office at 942-2807.

