Candidates are starting to file to run in November's Calistoga City Council and school board elections.
School board Trustee Jeff Maxfield has filed to run for re-election. City Councilmember Gary Kraus has taken out the necessary papers to run for re-election, but he has not finished the filing process.
The filing period will run through Aug. 10. If an incumbent does not file for re-election, the filing period for that seat will be extended to Aug. 15.
The school board seats held by Maxfield and Indira Lopez will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot.
For information about running for school board, contact the Napa County Elections Division at 253-4321 or email elections@countyofnapa.org.
The City Council seats held by Mayor Chris Canning and Councilmembers Gary Kraus and Jim Barnes will also appear on the ballot.
For information about running for council, contact the city clerk’s office at 942-2807.