Cynthia Sweeney, a Calistoga resident and former reporter for the St. Helena Star, is the new editor of The Weekly Calistogan.
Sweeney comes to the Calistogan after spending the last three years reporting for The North Bay Business Journal, a sister paper of the Press Democrat. There, she covered several beats including hospitality, health care, employment and transportation, over six counties, including Napa.
Originally from Minnesota, Sweeney moved to Northern California from Hawaii five years ago. She has a long history of covering local news. On the Island of Hawaii she freelanced for West Hawaii Today, several island weeklies, and an online news service. Sweeney also wrote features for Pacific Business News, and Hana Hou, the in-flight magazine for Hawaiian Airlines.
At the St. Helena Star, Sweeney covered some news but mostly wrote feature stories. She covered various wine events, events at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, and attended a memorable three-day media tour with the Napa Valley Vintners.
Working for a local paper is the fastest way to get to know the ins and outs of a community, she said.
“I’m looking forward to working with the community, attending events, and writing about issues important to Calistoga,” Sweeney said. “I’ll continue to keep the paper locally focused."
Sweeney replaces Anne Ward Ernst, who was editor for five years. Ernst has taken a position at Safari West.
In her spare time Sweeney enjoys biking and walking around Calistoga, hiking at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, and watching movies at the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena. She is also in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, with a 9-year-old sister in Napa.
She may be reached at 942-4035 or editor@weeklycalistogan.com.