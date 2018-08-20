A memorial service for former Calistogan, Phyllis Margaret White Dearing, 87, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 25 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Calistoga.
The Rev. Deacon Susan Napoliello said she and her husband, Ed, have been members of St. Luke’s for about three years. Of Dearing, she said, “She was one of the very first people that we met, she greeted us at the door, welcomed us and made us feel like we were part of the family.”
What did Dearing mean to the church? Napoliello answered, “I would say that Phyllis is a person whose heart and soul were in the brick and mortar (of the church) because in the short time that I knew her, there wasn’t anything that she hadn’t done in the church.”
Dearing was a member of St. Luke’s for 43 years and during that time, she was an elected member of the church’s governing body, the Parish Vestry, a lector and prayer leader during Sunday services and church treasurer for 10 years. Millie Pease, a longtime church member with her husband, Bill, said Dearing also served on the board of the Hearts and Hands Preschool for 12 years, almost since its inception in 2004. The church founded the preschool.
“You always knew that Phyllis would do what she said she would do,” Pease said. “She was just ‘true blue,’ that is the way to put it. You could rely on her. She was very cheerful and her husband, David, was a jokester and always had a joke ready.”
Officiating at Saturday’s service will be the Rev. William “Father Mac” McIlmoyl, the church’s current priest in charge and the Rev. Canon Mary L. Goshert, St. Luke’s former priest in charge.
Napoliello said Father Mac didn’t know Dearing and wanted to invite both Goshert and Lucretia Jevne, who was also a priest in charge at the church. She added that Mac knew how important it is for the family to know that the people leading the service knew their loved ones. In fact, Goshert was the officiant for Phyllis’ husband, David, when his memorial was held at St. Luke’s. Dearing had selected the hymns and the scripture for her husband’s service, Napoliello said, so Goshert used parts of that service and wove them into the service for Phyllis Dearing.
During that Saturday service, the eulogy will be given by her sister, Mary Anne White Perry; and her son, Larry, also will participate.
During her years in Calistoga and at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Phyllis Dearing was an active member of the Silverado Chapter of Eastern Star, she was a deputy Grand Matron between 2003-2004 and held several other responsible posts from 1987 through 2008, according to her memorial service bulletin. She and David also enjoyed activities with the Masonic Order and Eastern Star. Dearing was a volunteer at Calistoga’s Sharpsteen Museum and she and her husband enjoyed traveling in the United States and on many vacation cruises as well. She and David were married for 57 years.
Pease remembers she also made jams for Calistoga’s Christmas Bazaar and during the summer, she would go out and buy fresh strawberries “and have them ready for the bazaar in December.” She also embroidered dish towels for the bazaar.
“She really worked for the betterment of the church and congregation,” Pease said.
Napoliello adds, “She was always willing to step forward and do something. She was one of those people that would come up and always know about the missing piece that needed to be taken care of.” Dearing would follow through on projects, and “if somebody was missing that was a critical person in the service, she would step in.”
A few years ago, Dearing had to leave Calistoga and St. Luke’s, to move to be nearer to her son, Larry, who lives in Rohnert Park. Before she left St. Luke’s the church held a special service for Dearing. Napoliello said the church had just decided to buy a traveling communion kit and dedicated it in Dearing’s honor. “We were able to tell her we were buying this communion kit, so we could spread the love outside the church walls that she had given us inside,” Napoliello said.
David and Phyllis raised two children and according to the service bulletin, “Phyllis adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always ready to share their exploits and accomplishments. Family was central to Phyllis and she made sure that all were together for holidays and family events.”
Phyllis Dearing was born Feb. 17, 1931 in Fort Dodge, Iowa and died July 16, 2018.