Calistoga Police Department is hosting its second annual National Night Out at Logvy Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7.
The event is free to the public.
This is a chance for the community to get together with local law enforcement in a relaxed environment. It’s an opportunity to ask questions and build community relationships, said Calistoga Police Officer Samantha Arlen who is organizing the event.
“We’re a small enough community so we can engage and talk to each other, so everyone knows we’re here to help,” she said.
Rotary will host a free bar-b-que with hot dogs, baked beans from Buster’s, chips and buns from Cal Mart and drinks proved by Crystal Geyser.
The Napa County District Attorney will also provide a snow cone machine, and Studio on Main will have popcorn snacks.
Wine Country Animal Lovers will bring furry friends and UpValley Family Centers will host kid-friendly activities.
There will also be a bounce house.
The fire department will also bring a fire truck for kids big and small to explore.
About 250–300 people attended last year’s event.
The police department will also hold a raffle for two Ring doorbells. The doorbell sends alerts to a phone app when someone comes to the door when you’re not home. The doorbell comes with a camera and you can talk through it, Arlen said, and it's easily installed.
“They are awesome. I can’t say enough about it,” she said.