Calistoga Police Department is hosting its second annual National Night Out at Logvy Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7.

The event is free to the public.

This is a chance for the community to get together with local law enforcement in a relaxed environment. It’s an opportunity to ask questions and build community relationships, said Calistoga Police Officer Samantha Arlen who is organizing the event.

“We’re a small enough community so we can engage and talk to each other, so everyone knows we’re here to help,” she said.

Rotary will host a free bar-b-que with hot dogs, baked beans from Buster’s, chips and buns from Cal Mart and drinks proved by Crystal Geyser.

The Napa County District Attorney will also provide a snow cone machine, and Studio on Main will have popcorn snacks.

Wine Country Animal Lovers will bring furry friends and UpValley Family Centers will host kid-friendly activities.

There will also be a bounce house.

The fire department will also bring a fire truck for kids big and small to explore.

About 250–300 people attended last year’s event.

The police department will also hold a raffle for two Ring doorbells. The doorbell sends alerts to a phone app when someone comes to the door when you’re not home. The doorbell comes with a camera and you can talk through it, Arlen said, and it's easily installed.

“They are awesome. I can’t say enough about it,” she said.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com or 942-4035.

