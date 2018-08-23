Jim Summers of Summers Estate Winery passed away unexpectedly on August 20 at his home in Knight’s Valley.
He is survived by his wife, Beth.
Services will be held at 1 P.M., Sept. 8, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Calistoga.
“Jim was not only an icon in the Napa Valley wine industry but he was an active and engaged member of the Calistoga community, He was a champion of all things Calistoga and shared his talents, skills and resources to help make our community a better place to live and work,” the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.
According to family friends, Summers was born and raised in Kansas, but he fell in love with Northern California in the early 80’s. True to his Midwestern roots, he knew the only way to guarantee lifelong residency in such a beautiful area was to buy land there. In 1987, Jim purchased a 28-acre vineyard in Knight’s Valley that was mostly planted with Merlot grapes. Content at first with simply growing and selling his amazing crop, Jim finally took the plunge into winemaking, and in 1992 the first vintage of Summers Ranch Merlot was born.
Summers Ranch became a permanent home for Jim, his wife Beth, and their daughter Andriana in 1995. Recognizing that his dream and destiny were to create great wine, Jim and Beth purchased a winery and vineyard on Tubbs Lane in Calistoga. Named in honor of their daughter, Villa Andriana became the business hub of Summers Estate Wines. Jim worked passionately and tirelessly to make his dream come true. His larger-than-life, contagiously cheerful personality created instant friendships and fans wherever he went.
Perhaps greater than his love for wine, was that for his family and long-time friends. He was an ambassador for his alma mater, Wichita State, and lived for basketball season when he could root on his beloved Shockers.
Summers Winery has come a long way from the time when Jim Summers bought the property. To say that his presence will be sorely missed from the winery and his community is an understatement.