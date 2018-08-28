After sitting vacant for more than 50 years, the fully restored Francis House in Calistoga is ready to open its doors for lodgers.
Owners John and Dina Dwyer have spent the last three years lovingly, painstakingly, renovating the historic building back to its original splendor.
With more than a dozen reservations already on the books, the five-room inn will officially open Sept. 7, with rates starting at about $500 per night.
Originally built in 1886, this is the third incarnation for the historic structure. Initially it was a family home for prominent local merchant James H. Francis.
Then, from 1919 to 1946, it served as the Calistoga Hospital. After that, changes in ownership, natural disasters and the passing of time contributed to the fading of the property. It was closed down by the state of California in 1965 and has remained vacant until now.