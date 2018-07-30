Calistogan Julie Kaplan was one of about a dozen people who walked up and down Lincoln Avenue at noon Friday as part of the group “Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy.”
Kaplan, who was wearing a T-shirt with the words “Wrigley Field” emblazoned on it, said the group walks about three blocks, from the library to Cal Mart and back.
She added, “People honk their horns, scream and wave and it’s so fun.” Along the way, she encouraged passersby to join the group. The group was led by two young girls carrying a banner that read, “Walk for Democracy.” Many carried signs; some with simple slogans: “Vote” others with more complex statements: “Stay angry, act up, fight now, be kind.” One carried a large American flag.
Kaplan said the group has been marching for about two years.