It is with excitement and anticipation that I take over as editor of The Weekly Calistogan, a newspaper that has been covering Calistoga and Upvalley happenings for nearly 150 years.
I’ve been in the Napa Valley for the past five years and some of you may recognize my name, as I was a staff writer for the St. Helena Star for 12 months a few years ago.
As background, I’m originally from Minnesota, and spent about 25 years living in Hawaii, mostly on the Big Island. I’ve been in Calistoga for about 2-1/2 years.
Moving to the mainland was not without culture shock. Leaving the sleepy two-lane highway out of Kona to arrive in San Francisco in the middle of the night, the city was lit to the gills looking like Disneyland on steroids, cars going 70 miles an hour on six-lane highways … but that’s another story.
But while Hawaii has the beauty of the ocean and dramatic sunsets, Napa Valley is equally as dramatic with surrounding mountains, vineyards and stunning sunrises. If you’ve ever driven down to Calistoga through the Alexander Valley on an early winter’s morning you’ll know what I’m talking about. It’s breathtaking.
As for work, most recently, I spent three years as a reporter in Santa Rosa at the North Bay Business Journal, a sister paper to the Press Democrat. Our small team covered news over a wide variety of beats that included Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano, Lake, and Mendocino counties.
That’s one way to meet people and get to know the area fast, and to get to know the issues that are important to the community. Among the pressing issues, as we all know, are housing, employment and transportation.
Our team also covered the devastating wildfires of October 2017 and the aftermath.
As a Calistoga resident I was evacuated along with the rest of the town, and like everyone else was greatly relieved that our town survived unscathed.
In Calistoga, I’m looking forward to covering community news as it arises, attending meetings and the various events and happenings in this town, whether it be at our lovely Sharpsteen Museum, events through the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, summer events such as the Concerts in the Park, and at Christmastime the extremely popular Lighted Tractor Parade.
And before you know it, school will be starting and that will bring another set of challenges, both for students and for me, to get to know the people who teach our students and run the school districts.
I’m also looking forward to working with my former colleagues at the St. Helena Star and the Napa Valley Register again. This job will come with a learning curve and I’m thankful for their support, and especially that of Jesse Duarte, interim editor, who did a great job running the paper after Anne Ernst left to take a position at Safari West.
Anne, thanks for leaving the paper in such great shape. We wish you well!
I’ve made Calistoga my home for many of the same reasons I’m sure you have, and hope to be here a long while. I have a sweet apartment on Washington Street, which means I can walk or bike to my office or to the Calistoga Roastery for a cup of tea or coffee and one of their great sandwiches.
Speaking of my office, it’s a restored train car at the Calistoga Depot and it somehow feels appropriate for Calistoga’s historic newspaper to have an office in a historic train car. You are more than welcome to visit, have a chat and talk about issues. I’ll be at the office most of the time, unless I’m out on assignment, covering an event or a meeting. If you miss me, please give me a shout at 942-4035 or send me an email at csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
If you have an idea for a story, issue you’d like to discuss or just want to come by and say hi, please do so, because I’m available and am looking forward to meeting you. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life … that is covering Calistoga, issues large and small, and all of its small-town events. Come join me on this journey!