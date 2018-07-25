The filing period for Calistoga City Council and mayor is now open. How about if all who are so critical of the current city administration run for positions to make a change.
Don’t just write letters to the editor, jump into the political arena and participate. It’s the same old names all of the time. You go on and on claiming to have better ideas than the current elected officials on issues.
If you want to preach about Democracy in action, then step up to the plate and lead. All who read the papers know who you are and you know who you are.
If criticism is all you have to offer, that’s weak. We’re watching, make your move, no excuses.
Mike Swanton
Calistoga