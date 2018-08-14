Thank you for making the Weekly Calistogan from the 1800s available on line.
I had been searching for years for my great grandmother Maria Lelia Weddle DeBoyce. I knew when she married William E. DeBoyce in Napa, and I think I have found all her children. After 1870 I could find no trace of her. Searching through the old papers I found such interesting stories on my great grandparents, William P. DeBoyce/Boyce and Susan Reid DeBoyce/Boyce.
It was wonderful to read about their lives and there was even the death notice of my great grandmother. She passed away from an illness July 26, 1886.
Again, thank you so much.
Diane McBain
Bremerton, Washington
Editor's Note: Historical issues of The Weekly Calistogan, along with the St. Helena Star, American Canyon Eagle, and the Napa Valley Register, are available online through the Napa County Library at countyofnapa.org/919/Databases. Click the "Newspapers & Magazines" tab.