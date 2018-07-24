If you’re still standing after seeing your new water bill, hold on, because it’s scheduled to increase another 45 percent in the next few years. The bulge in your water bill is likely to get bigger.
It didn’t have to be this way. It’s not like the city doesn’t have money. City hall receipts are way up – 39 percent higher than only five years ago. The budget’s fat enough that the council has no problem sending $475,000 to the Chamber for advertising. While it makes sense for the city to raise water rates to satisfy lenders, it could have also rebated the increase back to us at a cost of only 3 percent of our city budget.
Or (because our water comes from different sources) it could have explored a tiered rate system fairer to low-use residents. Or it could have made residential wastewater charges dependent on water consumption (like it is for commercial users), again fairer to low-use residents. Also, it’s likely that rates for 51 duplexes in town are excessive, which a reclassification would easily rectify.
It’s not that city hall was unaware of these options. The council received 500 letters – a huge communication – objecting to the proposed rate increases. Numerous public speakers offered alternative ideas at council meetings. The upshot of all that futile input is – rates virtually unchanged from the consultant’s original proposal.
Is it any wonder that the public becomes cynical about civic participation? What’s the point indeed, when informed comments are ignored? Deliberately, the council chose to close the window for meaningful public comment on the proposed rate increase, because a mobilized citizenry might actually decide that they didn’t want it. Democracy has seen better days.
Meanwhile, just so we are sure of our role as spectators in this exhibition, the public at the council meeting was referred to as “the audience.”
Sometimes we can’t see the trees for the forest. We can be outraged about an autocrat in distant D.C., but ignore the affront to democracy before our eyes. Consequently, the new water rates are imposed, and will continue until a new council corrects them.
Don Williams
Calistoga
City Manager Dylan Feik provided the following response:
"It is true that water and wastewater rates are increasing. This is not news to the hundreds of residents, business owners and community members who have participated in the recent process. The entire goal of this effort was to adequately fund the City’s water and sewer enterprise systems, replace aged infrastructure, and develop a sustainable funding path for our community’s utilities. Of all the decisions any elected city council must make, increasing the cost of public water or public sewer is not a reason that anyone decides to run for Council. As a member of staff, I work closely with dedicated professionals, including staff and consultants, to determine the appropriate rates which should be charged to fund our systems.
"I do hope that members of our community - who are now paying more for water and sewer - recognize a few key elements which were guiding principles during our 16-month process to review rates.
"1. The City held many meetings, workshops and even a community forum to solicit feedback and input. One resident even spent a weekend and presented a water-only analysis. That analysis would have increased water rates greater than the City’s adopted rates. 70% of residents would have had a higher bill but the effort of this resident to provide an alternative is quite respectable.
"2. In 5 years, more than 50% of our water and sewer infrastructure will be beyond its useful life and already requires repair. Have you ever tasted bad water from Calistoga? Or turned on your tap and watched discolored water come out? The City absolutely must maintain its infrastructure and replacing water and sewer pipes is the first place we are starting. Residents are appropriately asking the City to fix the problem and we can...this will require additional money to do.
"3. The City must charge the actual cost of service to the user. A portion of the bill is a fixed monthly charge that is tied to fixed costs. The other portion is based on volume of water used. All users are charged similarly. The City looks at total volumes of water/sewer used and assigns costs accordingly. In some cases, users who require extra treatments (such as restaurants) are required to pay surcharges for the additional treatment costs necessitated out of their business operation. In short, we cannot charge one customer more than his/her fair share. Doing so is a violation of the law and is not equitable. Period.
"4. If the city subsidizes water and/or sewer rates, that subsidy must exist in perpetuity or there will be a structural imbalance once the subsidy is discontinued. The City could take money out of the general fund to subsidize rates but at what cost? Is that a cut to our police or fire departments, the most expensive departments at the city? Do we strike a road project so residents continue driving over potholes on their 50-year old street? FYI- if you haven’t noticed, the City just finished a massive street overlay project where we resurfaced more than 25% of our total street system ... awesome job, Public Works!
"Decisions to raise water and sewer rates are not taken lightly and while not a single person is happy to see a higher water/sewer bill, I hope residents educate themselves on the necessity of the increases. The City has hundreds of pages of information, studies, and capital improvement plans which we are happy to share. In the coming 5 years, it is my goal to demonstrate the City will be excellent stewards of the public trust and complete the work we set out to do. I will personally take the time to speak with anyone about the challenges, obstacles and decisions affecting these utility rates. If you even want a tour of one of our facilities, to learn how we can provide water at less than one cent per gallon after the rate increases, I’ll provide the tour."