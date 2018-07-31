We hope your readers will offer support to our cause.
As neighbors of 1514 Washington St., we have petitioned the City Council to consider and overturn the approval, granted by the Planning Commission, to build a 2-story 4-plex, with 13 bedrooms, at that address. We are asking the Council to direct the applicant to develop plans which better reflect the character of the neighborhood.
Our opposition is based on:
The short time period we had to review and discuss the proposal before the Commission approved it;
The permitted density of housing; the particular effect on the Stambor residence at 1406 Fourth St.; the lack of specific plans for future management and upkeep of the complex; the increased demand for on-street parking and increased traffic in an area already overcrowded with vehicles.
Fellow Calistogans who agree and are willing to support us can do so by emailing or writing letters to members of the City Council before Aug. 10. Paper letters can be delivered to City Hall; email addresses are available on the website of the city of Calistoga. It will also be helpful to come to the meeting of the City Council, Community Center, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, when our petition will be considered.
Jeffrey Stambor and Lisa Shepard, 1406 Fourth St.
Don and Norine Moses, 1419 Fourth St.
Bob and Donna Higgins, 1410 Fourth St.