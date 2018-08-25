The Fourth Friday Marchers for Democracy were greeted with car horns and thumbs up of approval during the noon hour Aug. 30, as about 18 marchers carried signs from the Calistoga Library to Cal Mart and back.
A core group of about a dozen have been marching every fourth Friday since after the presidential election in January 2017. The first couple of Friday's drew about 80 marchers, said Mary Sherman, who has been marching since the beginning.
The group will march two more Fridays, Sept. 28, and the last walk on Oct. 26.
Anyone is welcome to join each week. Marchers include Calistoga residents and the occasional visitor.
Nancy Robichaud carries a sign each week urging people to vote. "The purpose is to get people to make their voices heard," she said.
The group also marched in the town's Forth of July Parade, said Shawn Guilliams. Her 13-year old granddaughter made a sign that quoted former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton.
Guilliams said most of the reaction the group gets is positive, however a few with differing opinions have gotten aggressive in the past.