It was too hard to choose between Napa High senior Peyton Mott and American Canyon sophomore Katherine Montuya.
After all, the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County Softball Co-Players of the Year are so similar.
Both led the Napa Valley in home runs by far, have enjoyed taking breaks from year-round softball by playing volleyball for their schools, and have practice partners they can’t credit enough for their successes.
Mott, in her fourth varsity season as a starter, led Napa with eight home runs, a .515 batting average, 45 RBIs, 51 hits, 11 doubles, and a .909 slugging average, and was second with 37 runs scored.
She also had two triples and struck out only seven times in 116 plate appearances – for a team that handed eventual two-time Division III section champion Benicia one of its three losses. Her own defending section champs went 2-2 in this year’s Division II playoffs as the No. 8 seed and bowed out with a loss to eventual winner St. Mary’s, the sixth seed.
Mott will continue her career with Dominican University’s NCAA Division III program.
“Peyton is a natural leader and was a force at the plate this season,” Napa head coach Ron Walston said. “Players with her love of the game and desire to win are hard to come by. We wish her all the best in her future.”
Both have practice partners.
Mott credited junior pitcher Jenna Baker, her “best friend” and this year’s All-County Defensive Player of the Year, with helping her add 175 points to last year’s batting clip and up her home run total by seven.
“She’s showed me how she holds the ball and different spins, and as we’d go along through the season I could get used to each pitcher that we were playing against,” Mott said. “She also plays volleyball, and she lives next door to me. We’ve grown up together, played all sorts of sports together – volleyball and basketball, and softball forever. It’s always been nice having her around, just someone I’m really comfortable with. She sometimes pitches to me in our front yard. She always has pushed me. She’s an amazing pitcher.”
It would have been interesting to see how Baker would have done against Montuya. Their teams were supposed to meet in the preseason, but the game was rained out.
Montuya led the Solano County Athletic Conference with 10 home runs, including a grand slam, and six triples.
The catcher also led the Wolves by far with a .513 batting average, 48 runs, 40 hits and 22 stolen bases, getting caught only once. The second-year varsity starter was a close second on the team with both 29 RBIs and eight doubles. She struck out only five times in 92 plate appearances, helping the Wolves place third in the SCAC and make the playoffs for the second year in row.
“Katherine was our lead-off hitter all year. She was our No. 1 catcher and played shortstop and pitcher when called upon,” head coach Roger Harris said. “She was one of our leaders on the field.”
Montuya had five homers as a freshman, getting beaten out by then-senior sister Adriana’s seven blasts after a season-long duel.
If sisters three years apart can have a sibling rivalry, it’s the Montuyas.
“Oh, definitely. We always compete with each other, on and off the field,” Katherine said of her and Adriana, who mostly pitched while playing for Solano Community College this spring.
With Adriana commuting from home, it was just like last year but with them playing for different teams.
“She always woke up early with me to go hitting in the morning,” Katherine said. “The school is a two-minute drive away, so we went to the JV field in the morning and set up my net and practiced on the concrete. She kinda struggled with her hitting this year, but she was really focused on her pitching. That was her mindset.
“It was my coaches who helped me with my base running mostly, but my sister did help me out with leading off and all that. She would pitch with someone else catching her and I would be on the bases.”
Adriana was just being as supportive as anyone else in their family, including parents Jose and Shawna and brother Bailey.
“I had no idea I was going to do what I did this year,” Montuya said. ”But I’ve always had my dad, my mom, everyone in my family, pushing me to always do more than I thought I could, and, of course, that always helps with my confidence. The support is really big with my family, and I’m very thankful for that.”
Mott said she was named after longtime Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. It makes sense since her father, longtime Napa High football head coach Troy Mott, called signals at Napa High, Solano and Michigan’s Wayne State University. But if he or wife Bonnie wanted their younger daughter to be a quarterback, one wouldn’t know it from their enthusiasm for softball.
“Yeah, my dad loves softball. He always wants to go outside and play catch or go hit, anything,” she said. “My mom doesn’t really like to play catch and stuff, but she definitely likes to go to all my games; she misses it when I’m not playing in the offseason. She’s definitely the loudest mom out there.”
American Canyon graduated seven seniors from last year’s team, which beat Vanden for the first time. But only four of them were among the team’s top eight in batting average, much like the four seniors on this year’s squad. Montuya is part of the Wolves’ ongoing youth movement, but she likes to bond with everyone on the team.
“The whole team is part of everything,” she said. “With every single team it’s tough in the beginning. But after you build all the trust with your team, I think it’s the most amazing feeling when you actually know when you get on base that you’re going to score with whoever’s coming up right after you.”
Especially when Montuya can steal herself into scoring position.
“It helps to have a little bit of speed,” she admitted. “I think I do better under pressure. I feel like all of the momentum coming towards our team and with all the cheering and everything, it just kinda pushes me and everyone else to want the win more.”
Montuya said her volleyball and softball teams have completely different personalities. She’s the one to play both with the exception of basketball standout Robyn-Elizabeth Yan, a volleyball returner who made her softball debut this year as a junior.
“I think volleyball is great. It really gets you into shape, and it’s very fast. I think it helps you move faster, not just physically but mentally, too. You have to pick up things very quickly,” Montuya said. “It’s a fun sport to play, and the girls who play with me are just amazing. They are really athletic and have just great attitudes all the time.
“You always have to have a little bit of mean in you to play softball. But it’s the same in volleyball – you want to look intimidating all the time.”
Mott played basketball as a freshman and sophomore but played four years of volleyball, making the varsity as a sophomore – just like Montuya.
“Volleyball was always a secondary sport that I played for fun,” Mott said. “It’s completely different from softball, but I liked all the girls I played with.”
Unlike Montuya’s volleyball program, which won its first-ever playoff game this past fall, Mott’s Napa teams struggled just to win league matches.
“I still loved my team and my coaches,” Mott said. “We would still work hard at practice; just the outcome wasn’t how we always hoped it would be. All the teams we played against were really good. But I would come right out of summer travel ball and get to play volleyball for a few months and then start practicing again for softball, so it was a little break for me.”
Montuya was interviewed by phone from Southern California on Tuesday in the midst of a three-week series of travel softball tournaments and practices with her 16-and-under team, Easton Preps. She found out about the Camarillo-based program from Benicia junior Amanda Ajari, who hit .540 with eight homers for the Panthers this season.
“A lot of college coaches come to watch,” Montuya said. “We are all always competing against each other, pushing each other toward being better, and I think that’s the coolest part about this team. It’s 16-and-under, but we have played in 18-and-under tournaments, too.”
After eight years of playing softball, most of them year-round, Montuya said she’s anything but burned out on it.
“I don’t think I’ve ever hated this sport,” she said. “Even during volleyball season, I go out to practice softball with some friends or my sister. Travel ball is fun because there’s multiple girls that know the game of softball really well. Being one of those girls and having less-experienced girls come up and ask any questions they want to shows they want to improve and their drive is growing. I ask a lot of questions, too.”
Harris is thinking of retiring from coaching in the next two years, but Montuya doesn’t want him to go anywhere.
“I’ve known him since before I went into high school, from my sister playing for him and all,” she said of one of this year’s All-County Co-Coaches of the Year. “He’s an amazing coach and I don’t think I can thank him enough for allowing my sister and me to play together and giving me an opportunity at such a young age coming into high school.”
Mott had three of her home runs against Monticello Empire League champion Vacaville, one of which helped Napa hand the Bulldogs their only league loss.
“They have really good pitching, so it was difficult, but I don’t know, I had good contact I guess,” she said. “This year I started practicing earlier in the offseason because I didn’t play travel ball. The last few years, I played travel ball so I would give myself a break throughout the whole winter. This year I started practicing around Christmas time. Right before the season I would go to the hitting cages a few times a week, and it just worked out better. My dad would come and do tosses with me, or off the machine practicing different speeds and pitches and spins. I used to pitch so I know what all the release points are and like how the hand looks when you release certain pitches.”
Mott didn’t think a college softball career would happen for her. But she said her travel ball coach, Todd Clark, is close to Dominican interim head coach Juliana Santos and helped make it happen.
“She wanted to come watch me play at one of our playoff games (in Stockton), but she ended up not being able to make it. She called me like an hour before and said she had an issue,” Mott recalled. “But that day, I was definitely nervous.”
It was the game that ended Napa’s season, a 16-5 loss to eventual champion St. Mary’s, but Mott was able to go out with a home run.
“I texted her afterward and said ‘You missed out,’” Mott laughed.
The season began with uncertainty, with 2017 head coach Tammie Mansuy resigning and several games being canceled before Walston, who had been the head coach in 2016 but didn’t have his contract renewed, returned to the helm.
“My whole team’s approach to it,” Mott said, “was to play how we know how to play, no matter what’s going on otherwise.”
Mott said she also learned how to deal with her success better this year.
“In the past, anytime I would start hitting well or do well on defense, I would kinda of get lazier and not want to go and practice anymore because I thought I was amazing, I guess,” she said. “This year, I knew I needed to be different, so I made a pact with myself where, no matter how I was doing, every week I would go hit twice a week at the cages, make sure I got all my work in, and go to practice and work hard.”
She said she always looked to get better, too, especially on defense.
“I played second base my freshman year and I ended up breaking my nose. My sophomore year I started out as an outfielder, and then ended up playing first base after our other first baseman got hurt,” she recalled. “So I haven’t been playing first base for very long, but I could have improved more at it. I’ll be an outfielder at Dominican, but it should be pretty action-packed out there.”
Along with Walston and Clark, she said local hitting coach Rick Robben – who as a head coach guided Justin-Siena and Vintage to section titles in 2011 and 2013, respectively – “has taught me everything I know about hitting.
“All three have pushed me and helped me get to where I am. I couldn’t have done it without any of them.”
With an overall GPA of 4.3, Mott plans to major in business.
“I want to open my own beauty salon one day,” she said.