Vianca Dagnino
Vianca Dagnino, a 2018 Justin-Siena graduate, is a finalist for Napa Valley Register All-County Softball Player of the Year.

 Andy Wilcox, Register

Calistoga High softball head coach T’Anne Butcher has been name a Co-Coach of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County Softball Team.

An assistant coach last year, she took the helm and, with longtime assistant Bud Pochini, guided the Wildcats to their ninth straight playoff berth, a second-place, 10-2 North Central League III record, and a 13-3 overall mark.

Two of the five finalists for Defensive Player of the Year were Wildcats seniors CiCi Montanez and Gilda Rojas. Both were named to the All-North Central League III First Team.

The Superlative winners and other finalists were:

Co-Players of the Year

Katherine Montuya, American Canyon sophomore

Peyton Mott, Napa senior

Finalists

Brianna Bowers, Napa senior

Vianca Dagnino, Justin-Siena senior

Grace Guzman, Napa sophomore

Katie O’Donnell, Napa senior

Offensive Player of the Year

Taylor Brandt, Vintage junior

Finalists

Melissa Corona, Justin-Siena senior

Sierra Crocker, Vintage junior

Carter Dahline, St. Helena freshman

Clare Garcia, Justin-Siena junior

Morgan Hernandez, Vintage senior

Defensive Player of the Year

Jenna Baker, Napa junior

Finalists

Kallie Beltrami, St. Helena junior

Greta Fast, American Canyon sophomore

Haylee Giarritta, Napa junior

Citlali Montanez, Calistoga senior

Gilda Rojas, Calistoga senior

Pitcher of the Year

Lisa Bolton, American Canyon junior

Newcomer of the Year

Maddy Chambers, American Canyon freshman

Finalists

Jordan Allen, Vintage freshman

Clare Halsey, Justin-Siena freshman

Mila Valentine, Napa sophomore

Gabriela Vega-Zepeda, St. Helena sophomore

Cierra Yeager, Vintage sophomore

Co-Coach of the Year

Roger Harris, American Canyon

