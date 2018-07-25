Calistoga High softball head coach T’Anne Butcher has been name a Co-Coach of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County Softball Team.
An assistant coach last year, she took the helm and, with longtime assistant Bud Pochini, guided the Wildcats to their ninth straight playoff berth, a second-place, 10-2 North Central League III record, and a 13-3 overall mark.
Two of the five finalists for Defensive Player of the Year were Wildcats seniors CiCi Montanez and Gilda Rojas. Both were named to the All-North Central League III First Team.
The Superlative winners and other finalists were:
Co-Players of the Year
Katherine Montuya, American Canyon sophomore
Peyton Mott, Napa senior
Finalists
Brianna Bowers, Napa senior
Vianca Dagnino, Justin-Siena senior
Grace Guzman, Napa sophomore
Katie O’Donnell, Napa senior
Offensive Player of the Year
Taylor Brandt, Vintage junior
Finalists
Melissa Corona, Justin-Siena senior
Sierra Crocker, Vintage junior
Carter Dahline, St. Helena freshman
Clare Garcia, Justin-Siena junior
Morgan Hernandez, Vintage senior
Defensive Player of the Year
Jenna Baker, Napa junior
Finalists
Kallie Beltrami, St. Helena junior
Greta Fast, American Canyon sophomore
Haylee Giarritta, Napa junior
Citlali Montanez, Calistoga senior
Gilda Rojas, Calistoga senior
Pitcher of the Year
Lisa Bolton, American Canyon junior
Newcomer of the Year
Maddy Chambers, American Canyon freshman
Finalists
Jordan Allen, Vintage freshman
Clare Halsey, Justin-Siena freshman
Mila Valentine, Napa sophomore
Gabriela Vega-Zepeda, St. Helena sophomore
Cierra Yeager, Vintage sophomore
Co-Coach of the Year
Roger Harris, American Canyon