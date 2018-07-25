Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Calistoga High senior Flavio Fernandez was one of five finalists for Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County Baseball Team.

The quarterback of the football team in the fall, he led a very young baseball team to the playoffs with his spark in the leadoff hitting spot. He made the North Central League III First Team after leading the Wildcats with a .593 batting average, 31 stolen bases in 32 attempts, and 22 runs scored. He also had seven RBIs and 11 walks.

One of the finalists for Offensive Player of the Year was Wildcats sophomore Jesus Rojas-Mendoza.

He also made the North Central League III First Team, after leading Calistoga with 20 RBIs, three triples and a home run. He was second on the Wildcats with a .471 batting clip, 21 runs and 16 hits.

One of the finalist for Pitcher of the Year was Wildcats sophomore Adan Rodriguez.

He led the Calistoga staff with 24 2/3 innings, striking out 27 and walking only seven. He had only a 2-4 record, but a 0.85 ERA.

Here are the other Superlative finalists and winners:

Player of the Year

Jason Brandow, Vintage senior

Finalists

Nolan Dunkle, Justin-Siena sophomore

Caleb Jeske, St. Helena sophomore

Nathan Jessell, Napa senior

Jason Pridy, Napa senior

Offensive Player of the Year

Elijah DeGuzman, American Canyon junior

Finalists

Jack Adkins, St. Helena junior

Alex Kirley, Justin-Siena junior

Brandon Herter, Napa senior

Harrison Kohagura, Vintage sophomore

Defensive Player of the Year

Eli Wood, Vintage junior

Finalists

Caden Cortese, Napa senior

Alex Kerr, St. Helena senior

Jimmy Larson, American Canyon sophomore

Colton Maher, Napa senior

Asher Sutter, Justin-Siena senior

Pitcher of the Year

Andrew Raymond, Napa senior

Finalists

Nathan Banks, American Canyon junior

Marek Codron, Vintage senior

Stephen Collins, St. Helena senior

Andy Pitt, American Canyon junior

Newcomer of the Year

Jordan Fisher, American Canyon freshman

Finalists

Omar Gonzalez, Napa sophomore

Caleb Granados, St. Helena sophomore

Trent Maher, Napa sophomore

Davide Migotto, Vintage freshman

Noah Young, Justin-Siena freshman

Coach of the Year

Todd Pridy, Napa

