Calistoga High senior Flavio Fernandez was one of five finalists for Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County Baseball Team.
The quarterback of the football team in the fall, he led a very young baseball team to the playoffs with his spark in the leadoff hitting spot. He made the North Central League III First Team after leading the Wildcats with a .593 batting average, 31 stolen bases in 32 attempts, and 22 runs scored. He also had seven RBIs and 11 walks.
One of the finalists for Offensive Player of the Year was Wildcats sophomore Jesus Rojas-Mendoza.
He also made the North Central League III First Team, after leading Calistoga with 20 RBIs, three triples and a home run. He was second on the Wildcats with a .471 batting clip, 21 runs and 16 hits.
One of the finalist for Pitcher of the Year was Wildcats sophomore Adan Rodriguez.
He led the Calistoga staff with 24 2/3 innings, striking out 27 and walking only seven. He had only a 2-4 record, but a 0.85 ERA.
Here are the other Superlative finalists and winners:
Player of the Year
Jason Brandow, Vintage senior
Finalists
Nolan Dunkle, Justin-Siena sophomore
Caleb Jeske, St. Helena sophomore
Nathan Jessell, Napa senior
Jason Pridy, Napa senior
Offensive Player of the Year
Elijah DeGuzman, American Canyon junior
Finalists
Jack Adkins, St. Helena junior
Alex Kirley, Justin-Siena junior
Brandon Herter, Napa senior
Harrison Kohagura, Vintage sophomore
Defensive Player of the Year
Eli Wood, Vintage junior
Finalists
Caden Cortese, Napa senior
Alex Kerr, St. Helena senior
Jimmy Larson, American Canyon sophomore
Colton Maher, Napa senior
Asher Sutter, Justin-Siena senior
Pitcher of the Year
Andrew Raymond, Napa senior
Finalists
Nathan Banks, American Canyon junior
Marek Codron, Vintage senior
Stephen Collins, St. Helena senior
Andy Pitt, American Canyon junior
Newcomer of the Year
Jordan Fisher, American Canyon freshman
Finalists
Omar Gonzalez, Napa sophomore
Caleb Granados, St. Helena sophomore
Trent Maher, Napa sophomore
Davide Migotto, Vintage freshman
Noah Young, Justin-Siena freshman
Coach of the Year
Todd Pridy, Napa