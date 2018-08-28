For Damien Gardner, the defending champion in the non-wing USAC/CRA sprint car series, this weekend’s Louie Vermeil Classic at Calistoga Speedway is his shortest commute to a race track all season long as the series makes its annual visit to Northern California.
The five-time series title holder normally commutes hundreds of miles from his home in Concord to Southern California every weekend to race in a series he has dominated the last few years. But the short trip to the Napa Valley wine country doesn’t promise to be a walk in the park for Gardner, who is locked in a tight, three-way battle for his sixth championship as the series reaches the season half-way point.
The non-wing sprint cars of the Amsoil USAC/CRA series and the non-wing USAC western states midgets will share the high-speed stage of the Calistoga Speedway for the Louie Vermeil Classic, a Labor Day weekend tradition and one of the season’s biggest events on the half mile oval on the Napa County Fairgrounds.
“This is the only weekend all summer when Northern California fans can see the traditional sprint cars and midgets that Louie loved on a big half mile track,” said promoter Tommy Hunt. “And we are expecting that some of Northern California’s top drivers, like three-time King of the West champion Kyle Hirst, are going to take the wings off and mix it up against the USAC regulars, so all bets are off about who we might see in the winner’s circle.”
Gardner, who has won one of midget racing’s biggest races, the mid-winter Chili Bowl in Oklahoma, and who has established himself as the “world’s fastest sprint car driver” by breaking the 200 mph land speed barrier at Bonneville, comes to Calistoga with momentum, having won three of the serie's 12 races so far this season.
But his points margin is slim, with third-generation driver Brody Roa of Gardena and Anaheim driver Jake Swanson so close behind that a mis-step could jumble the championship standings by the finale of the Vermeil Classic on Sunday night.
Alex Schutte, Santa Rosa, the 2010 USAC Western Midget series’ champion, leads the championship standings as the driving instructor at Sonoma Raceway looks to claim his second career title.
A full racing program for midgets and sprint cars is set for both Saturday and Sunday nights.
The Louie Vermeil Classic weekend begins on Friday night, when 11 former drivers, car owners and track officials will be inducted into the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame during a dinner in the Tubbs Building on the Napa County Fairgrounds.