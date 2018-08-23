Brothers Dick and Stan Vermeil have been named Grand Marshals to preside over the Louie Vermeil Classic, the traditional Labor Day weekend race at Calistoga Speedway named in honor of their father, who nurtured racing in the Napa Valley for decades as president of the Northern Auto Racing Club.
The 11th annual Louie Vermeil Classic weekend opens with the induction dinner for the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame on Friday, Aug. 31 and is followed by two days of racing on the half mile oval featuring non-wing sprint cars and midgets.
“Sprint car racing and Calistoga Speedway owe so much to the Vermeil family, who were instrumental in developing the sport and building the racing program at Calistoga to nation-wide fame,” said promoter Tommy Hunt of HMC Promotions. “We are honored that the sons of Alice and Louie will preside over what has become one of the most popular weekends of racing at the track that features the traditional, non-wing cars that were Louie’s passion.”
“Dad loved football, racing and family,” Dick Vermeil once recalled, about the passions that carried through the family bloodlines to his sons. While Dick went on to become a Super Bowl-winning coach in the NFL, his brother Stan became a mentor to many racing mechanics and engine builders as a high school industrial arts teacher when his own racing career ended. Both sons still have a passion for race cars and Dick has even restored two of his father’s most famous racers that competed at Calistoga in the 1940s and ‘50s.
Eleven former racers, officials and car owners will be inducted into the track’s Hall of Fame to kick off the weekend during a dinner in the Tubbs Building on the Napa County Fairgrounds.
Bonus Money announced
During each night’s main event for the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Car series, Randy Larson, owner of Transport Products Unlimited Inc., and HMC Promotions are offering a $2,000 bump in overall purse to competitors utilizing a 360 cubic inch engine.
The highest finishing 360 cubic inch equipped entrant during each night’s main event will receive an extra $850 on top of their finishing place money. Second highest 360 finisher will receive $500 extra, third place $300, fourth place $200 and fifth place $100.
Entrants must start the race they have qualified for to get the bonus money. If a semi-main event is needed and the entrant does not qualify for the feature event, they will still be eligible for the bonus. This all equals an extra $4,000 towards the purse for eligible 360 sprint car competitors for both Saturday and Sunday nights feature events.
More info
Tickets for the dinner, which sold out last year, must be purchased in advance. Dinner and racing tickets are available at HMC Promotions, (916) 773-7223.
The Louie Vermeil Classic continues on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2, with the sprint cars of the Southern California-based USAC/CRA series and the USAC Western States midgets that includes heat races and main events for both classes on both nights.