CAMEO CINEMA CELEBRATES LABOR DAY

Special events & movie screenings with support from Napa County Arts, Culture and Heritage Council & The Richard Reed Foundation

St. Helena, Napa Valley, August 2022 --- “Thanks to generous grants from the Napa County Arts, Culture and Heritage Council and The Richard Reed Foundation, the Cameo is delighted to offer our community a wide range of exciting events focusing on art and science over Labor Day weekend,” explains Cathy Buck, Cameo Cinema’s owner/creative director.

Friday September 2:

5:00 pm: screening of the stunning documentary film Puff - Wonders of The Reef, including a picnic dinner; ticket price $10: more at https://www.cameocinema.com/movie/puff--wonders-of-the-reef

7:45 pm: screening of adventure/nature film The Wolf and The Lion, ticket price $8: more at https://www.cameocinema.com/movie/the-wolf-and-the-lion

Saturday September 3:

10:00 am - 11:30 am: opening of a dazzling nature and wildlife photography exhibition featuring works by award-winning photographer, John Comisky, and a Q&A with Cathy Buck, including pastries; the event is free: RSVP at https://cameocinema.com/free-arts-workshops

12:00 noon – 4:00 pm: walk-in interactive paper airplane workshop with “The Paper Airplane Guy,” John Collins, including a virtual reality experience; ticket price free: no RSVP required

5:00 pm: screening of the animated family-friendly movie Lightyear; ticket price $8: more at https://www.cameocinema.com/movie/lightyear

7:45 pm: screening of the delightful animated film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; ticket price $8; more at https://www.cameocinema.com/movie/marcell-the-shell-with-shoes-on

Sunday September 4:

10:00 am – 12:00 pm: interactive arts workshop with David Garden at Lyman Park: children can create undersea tableaus reflecting the magnificent beauty of coral reefs and the great diversity of life in the “rainforests of the sea.” Free but limited to 20 participants; RSVP at https://cameocinema.com/free-arts-workshops

1:00 pm: screening of compelling documentary film To Which We Belong, followed by panel discussion with the film’s director, Pamela Tanner Boll, Ben Mackie of Napa Green, Stuart Smith from Smith-Madrone Winery and Laddie Hall from Long Meadow Ranch. Wines to be offered will be from Titus Vineyards and Smith-Madrone; ticket price $10.

More about the film: https://www.towhichwebelong.com/film. To Which We Belong tells the story of regenerative agriculture around the world. “Some farmers have begun to see that their traditional farming practices are actually killing the soil and its useful microorganisms,” explains Pamela Tanner Boll, the director of To Which We Belong.“ They’re seeing that when the soil is healthy, their plants can withstand the pests. As I learned more about all of this, I wanted to know more. I wanted to see whether these ideas and practices—referred to as regenerative agriculture—could spread further. And thus came the film,” she added.

5:00 pm: screening of the delightful animated film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; ticket price $8; more at https://www.cameocinema.com/movie/marcell-the-shell-with-shoes-on

7:45 pm: screening of the animated family-friendly movie Lightyear; ticket price $8: more at https://www.cameocinema.com/movie/lightyear

The Cameo Cinema is located at 1340 Main Street in St. Helena.

The Cameo Cinema is a single-screen movie theater committed to fostering an appreciation for cinema’s cultural heritage and producing exemplary theatrical experiences. Founded on May 15, 1913, the theater changed hands several times over the next few decades and its name changed with every sale. Cathy Buck assumed the lease in 2008 and subsequently installed digital sound and laser projection equipment equal to the best cinema houses in the nation. She has infused this classic ‘movie palace’ with Napa Valley’s legendary style and hospitality, fostering a vibrant sense of community through the film-going experience. More: http://www.cameocinema.com

Cameo Cinema Foundation (CCF) is a 501c3 organization dedicated to the preservation and advancement of one of the oldest continuously running single screen theaters in America, which opened its doors in 1913. The purpose of this organization is to support the Cameo Cinema as a community asset, operating as a nonprofit single screen, state of the art community film center which enhances the artistic, educational, cultural and social life of Saint Helena and the Napa Valley. More: https://www.cameocinemafoundation.org